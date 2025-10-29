Celebrate National Cat Day by Protecting Your Pet

With rising vet costs and low insurance adoption among cat owners, Independence Pet Holdings urges families to protect their cats with pet insurance and microchipping

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we honor our feline companions this National Cat Day, Independence Pet Holdings (IPH) is calling on cat parents to take the next step in responsible pet ownership: financial protection and preparedness.

One of IPH's brands, Pumpkin, recently published a survey of over 1,200 pet owners that revealed a surprising gap in how cat owners prepare for emergencies compared to dog owners. While nearly half (47%) of pet owners consider themselves their pet's "Mom" or "Dad," only 2.04% of cat owners in the United States are enrolled in pet insurance .

This lack of coverage is concerning, especially as veterinary costs continue to rise. The average lifetime cost of caring for a cat has surged to $32,000, yet most cat owners estimate it will cost just $5,735.. According to Pumpkin, this disconnect leaves many families vulnerable to unexpected expenses, with 21% of cat owners having no financial plan in place and 19% relying on friends or family in emergencies.

"At IPH, we are a company of pet parents who care for pets and support the people who love them," said Kirk Haggard, CEO of Independence Pet Holdings. "That means breaking down barriers to essential care. Pet insurance helps families plan financially, reduces out-of-pocket expenses, and lessens those decisions between care and cost. As someone who shares life with a wonderful cat named Rosie, I know firsthand how much our pets mean to us—and why providing unconditional care for those that give us unconditional love is so important."

"Pet insurance isn't just for emergencies—it's a lifeline for managing the rising costs of everyday and chronic care. So far in 2025, the average monthly claim for cats at Independence Pet Group (IPG) has consistently landed in the $400s. That's not just one-off accidents—it's ongoing treatment for conditions like degenerative joint disease, which affects 92% of cats, and cancer, which impacts 1 in 5 during their lifetime," said Dr. Sperry, a veterinarian at IPG, one of IPH's brands.

"Even the most devoted cat parents can't prevent every diagnosis," Dr. Sperry continued. "But with pet insurance, they can make care decisions based on what's best for their cat—not what's most affordable in the moment. It's about protecting their health, their comfort, and the bond you share for years to come."

Seasonal Safety Tips for Cat Parents

As we head into the fall and winter months, Dr. Sperry shares important tips to help keep your cat safe, healthy, and comfortable:

Keep cats indoors : Cold weather can pose serious risks like hypothermia and frostbite. Additionally, cats seeking warmth tend to curl up in cars which may lead to injuries like fan belt burns or carbon monoxide poisoning. If your cat does venture outside, make sure they have access to a warm, secure outdoor shelter.

Cold weather can pose serious risks like hypothermia and frostbite. Additionally, cats seeking warmth tend to curl up in cars which may lead to injuries like fan belt burns or carbon monoxide poisoning. If your cat does venture outside, make sure they have access to a warm, secure outdoor shelter. Monitor their health: Chilly temperatures can worsen chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma and feline urinary tract disease. If your cat seems more lethargic or stiff, consult your veterinarian.

Chilly temperatures can worsen chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma and feline urinary tract disease. If your cat seems more lethargic or stiff, consult your veterinarian. Watch out for toxic chemicals: Antifreeze has a sweet scent that can attract curious cats. Store it safely and securely to prevent accidental poisoning.

Antifreeze has a sweet scent that can attract curious cats. Store it safely and securely to prevent accidental poisoning. Update their microchip and ID tags: Snow, ice, and storms can disorient even the savviest outdoor cats. Keeping their microchip and tags current increases the chances of a safe return if they get lost.

This National Cat Day, celebrate your cat by protecting their future. Learn more about how pet insurance can support your family at PetPlace.com.

