This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Pet Protection -- and Keep Pets Safe Amid the Festivities

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families gather to celebrate the holidays, Independence Pet Holdings (IPH) encourages pet parents — and those who love them — to make this season about more than gifts.

Pet ownership is on the rise among Gen Z, and according to a TD Bank survey, one in four Gen Z consumers is actively saving for a major purchase. This holiday season, help them protect what matters most — their pets and their finances — by giving the gift of pet health protection through pet insurance or a wellness plan. It's a meaningful way to support loved ones and ensure their furry family members receive the care they need when the unexpected happens.

If you're shopping for a pet lover, think beyond toys and treats. Consider gifting pet insurance or covering a few months of premiums, or purchasing a standalone wellness plan to help with routine care like vaccinations, bloodwork, and more. It's a gift that lasts long after the decorations come down.

Holiday Hazards: What We're Seeing

The holiday season is full of joy, laughter, and togetherness — but it also brings unique risks for pets. IPH claims data from 2020-2024, shows that foreign object ingestion and food-related emergencies spike during November, often turning celebrations into stressful vet visits.

Max claimed amount for foreign body ingestion during Thanksgiving: $9,711

$9,711 Average foreign body ingestion claim: $1,150

$1,150 Most commonly ingested items in November: Chocolate, toys, socks, corn cobs, pennies, turkey

Why Prevention — and Protection — Matter

"Pets explore the world with their mouths," said Dr. Sperry, a veterinarian and medical director at IPH. "During the holidays, more food, more guests, and more commotion mean more opportunities for accidents. A little prevention — and financial preparedness — can make all the difference."

IPH's Top Holiday Tips

Keep food out of reach — especially chocolate, bones, and fatty leftovers. If you can't supervise, secure food in closed containers and ensure they're out of reach of any counter-surfing activities. Watch for toys and decorations — inspect pet toys for damage and keep small items like doll accessories, ribbons, and ornaments off the floor. Secure trash bins — scraps and packaging can be tempting and dangerous. Create a calm space — holiday chaos can lead to stress-related or opportunistic behaviors. Things like appetite loss, destructive behavior, house soiling, overgrooming, or aggression can be stress-related behaviors. While things like scavenging or counter surfing, bolting, and chewing are opportunistic behaviors. Act fast if ingestion occurs — call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control hotline at 888-426-4435. Plan ahead with pet insurance and wellness coverage — accidents and illnesses can cost thousands. Having coverage in place means pet parents can make decisions based on what's best for their pet, not the cost. Check your pet's microchip information — with guests coming and going, pets can slip out unnoticed. Make sure their microchip details are current for a quick reunion if they get lost.

This holiday season, help the people you love take care of their pets. Whether it's sharing safety tips or gifting pet insurance, you'll give peace of mind that lasts well beyond the festivities.

For more information on pet health resources and coverage options, visit www.petplace.com.

About Independence Pet Holdings Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Independence Pet Holdings, Inc.