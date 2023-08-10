Celebrate National Dog Day with Pet Essentials for your Four-legged Friends, Courtesy of American Pet Products Association Members

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is rounding up some of the latest and greatest dog products on the market to help pet owners celebrate their furry friends in conjunction with the upcoming holiday.

"According to the 2023-2024 APPA National Pet Owners Survey , dogs continue their run as the most popular pets with 65.1 million U.S. households owning a dog," said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. "As dog ownership continues to boom nationwide, National Dog Day provides pet owners the perfect excuse to pamper their pets with some of the most innovative products available, including toys, treats, walking accessories and more."

Read on for a list of products for our four-legged friends, courtesy of APPA members:

Health and Wellness Products – Prioritize your pets' well-being with products designed to keep your dog happy and healthy. Improve the quality of your pet's drinking water with the VOOCOO Flow Pet Water Fountain that flows, filters and sterilizes while encouraging more water consumption. Ensure your dog has a balanced digestive tract with Liquid-Vet Pre & PostBiotic Formula , containing a proprietary blend of active ingredients that include high levels of Collagen, Inulin, and Galacto-oligosaccharides.

Dental Products – Keep your furry friends' smiles looking their best with the latest dental products. For pet parents looking for dental treats and chews, check out SwedencareUSA PlaqueOff System™ Holistic Soft Bites , Little Loyals - 100% Natural Premium Olive Wood Dog Chews and WHIMZEES® Brushzees® , all of which help make maintaining dental health easier and more enjoyable for pets and pet owners. The Paw Ready Biteblock , a toothbrushing aid that helps protect pet parents' fingers, and BrushMate Toothbrush , a new toothbrush that gives easier access to hard to reach areas, provide an easy brushing experience for pets and pet owners. Try Ark Naturals Breath Bursts Brushless Toothpaste for fresh breath and a healthy smile, featuring a unique texture that helps polish and clean teeth as your dog chews.

Walking Accessories – Enhance daily walks with these walking and fitness essentials. Use reliable leashes and harnesses to make walking stress-free with the Joyride Harness 2.0 , Buddy Belt Harness , Heather's Heroes The Sidekick and Canny Collar . If you're taking your dog along for your next summer adventure, try Soft Lines Inc.'s Floating Swim Leash to keep your dog safe from water hazards, as the leash floats and will not weigh your dog down in the water. Add the K9code™ Leash Pennant to any harness or leash to indicate your pet's behavior, alerting other pet owners as to how friendly or approachable your pup is. Bring the Juno Dog Co. Doggy Dash Pack along on adventures with your pet, the ultimate accessory for dog owners on the go, which comes complete with an eco-friendly reusable treat bag and biodegradable poop bags.

Crates, Beds and Carriers – Keep your pet safe and comfortable with crates, beds and carriers that serve as safe-havens for your dog. For pet owners needing a lightweight, collapsible dog crate, look to KindTail PAWD® | Modern Collapsible Plastic Dog & Pet Crate or the Richell Foldable Pet Carrier . Richell also offers the Double Door Pet Carrier , Faux Wicker Pet Carrier and Space Capsule Pet Carrier & Bed , all of which make transportation hassle free. Create a cozy spot for your furry friend with the Jazwares Pets Squishmallows Pet Bed (Kevin the Koala) , which is stuffed with fluffy polyester-fiber filling and features a unique squishy fabrication to help your pet to rest and relax.

Toys – Celebrate National Dog Day by gifting your four-legged friend a new toy. Check out Oscar Dog Toys , which provide dogs hours of entertainment and feature excellent weather and abrasion-resistant characteristics for long-lasting durability. Looking for a new canine-enrichment toy? Try the Woof Pet Pupsicle for long-lasting, homemade frozen treats or the Brightkins DJ Doggo , a 2-in-1 combination treat puzzle slow feeder. Or, take fetch to the next level with the Ruff Dawg Dawg-Hart , a rubber retrieving toy that bounces on land and floats in water.

Calming, Anxiety and Engagement Products – Ensure your pet is stress-free with products that address anxiety, boredom and more. Specifically formulated for a relaxing and calming experience, active milligrams CBD Topical Pet Gel helps address separation or generalized anxiety. Licking can be self-soothing for dogs, and products like Stashios Soothing Saucer , Oscar Slow Feeding-Licking Mat and QILU Lick Mat, Slow Feeder encourage your pet to lick, helping to reduce anxiety and boredom. Take communication with your dog to the next level with the Hunger for Words Talking Pet Button Mat , featuring a durable six-button mat with customizable labels.

Grooming Products – Pamper your canine companion with the latest grooming must-haves. Take bath time to the next level with the KITPLUS Adjusta Pet Bathtub , a spacious, adjustable and easy-to-store solution featuring five adjustable height options, a built-in drainage system and convenient pockets for shampoo storage. Keep your pet's coat healthy and shiny with Sammy's Shiny Coat , a dietary supplement designed to improve dogs' coats and skin, or earthbath® Hypoallergenic Shea Butter Spray , an ultra-moisturizing and hypoallergenic shea butter spray formulated to improve common skin conditions. Say goodbye to excess hair and undercoat with the CONAIRPROPET Pet-It 3" Deshedder , a compact shedding solution that mimics a natural petting motion. If your pet struggles with fleas and ticks, try Pure and Natural Pet Flea & Tick Canine Spray and Refill to combat pests upon contact.

Food – Treat your pet to a special meal this National Dog Day. Check out Optimeal Skin & Digestive Support Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe for Adult Toy Breed Dogs for nutritional support for dogs with sensitive digestion. Top off meals with Wellness Bowl Boosters® Simply Shreds or Churu Meal Topper , featuring high-quality protein and irresistible flavor.

Treats – Celebrate National Dog Day with tasty treats your dog will love. Jones Natural Chews Center Bone is cut from U.S.-raised cattle and oven-roasted to perfection with a hint of all-natural liquid smoke. Serve a healthy and nutritious snack like Tickled Pet's Premium Single Ingredient Cod Snacks 10oz , with sustainably sourced ingredients utilizing parts of the fish that usually don't make it to the dinner plate. Yak9 Chews Strawberry Cheese Chews , with all-natural, delicious ingredients, are another great way to show your pup some extra love and appreciation this holiday.

Home Products –Keep your home looking and smelling its best with innovative products designed especially for pet owners. Address pet messes with Sprinkle & Sweep - Mess & Odor Cleanup and Boxie Pro Stain & Odor Stopper™ Extra Strength for Dogs , eliminating odors and allowing for quick clean-up. Richell also has pet owners covered with waste essentials, like the PAW TRAX Puppy Potty Pad Holder , PAW TRAX Mesh Puppy Potty Tray , PAW TRAX Splash Free Potty Pad Tray and PAW TRAX Doggy Potty Pads 50-Pack .

