Celebrate National Dog Party Day with a Free Guide from Bestselling Author Tom Mitchell

KAPAAU, Hawaii, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the start of summer and National Dog Party Day (June 21st) by throwing your dog a memorable bash. Tom Mitchell, the 1 Minute Dog Trainer and author of the recent Amazon bestseller, "Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids: Super Dog Training Academy," offers dog lovers a free resource to help plan the ultimate puppy party.

"This is about more than throwing a party; it's about creating a day filled with fun, friendship, and lifelong memories," says Tom, highlighting the importance of celebrating our canine companions.

Free Interactive Guide

Tom's complimentary downloadable ebook provides everything you need to throw an unforgettable dog party. Packed with practical tips and creative ideas, the guide features:

Fun Dog Party Theme Ideas: From a Luau to Hollywood Bash

From a Luau to Hollywood Bash Engaging Activities: Games, crafts, and an obstacle course

Games, crafts, and an obstacle course Dog-Friendly Recipes: Special doggy cupcakes, treats, and snacks.

One reader recently wrote, "I laughed out loud reading this book! Anyone who loves dogs will love this. The party ideas were so fun and creative, and the recipes were a nice touch. I'm ready to throw my dog the party of his dreams."

Acclaim for Tom Mitchell's Work

Tom Mitchell is the author of several acclaimed dog training books, including "1 Minute Dog Training®: The Complete Guide to the Fun, Fast, and Easy Way to Train Your Perfect Dog."

In a recent Kirkus review, Mitchell was praised for "drawing on his decades of experience as a dog trainer to simplify the process in this guide. He writes with energy and a good deal of empathy. A smart and caring guide ... for training dogs."

Tom's latest bestselling book, "Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids: Super Dog Training Academy," has garnered rave reviews, including this recent praise from Publisher Weekly:

"'Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids' lays out a clear and fun road map for building bonds and encouraging good behavior... Dog lovers and dog owners will find this engaging educational book a valued resource for training and loving furry friends."

More About Tom Mitchell

Tom Mitchell, The 1 Minute Dog Trainer, is a passionate advocate for responsible pet ownership and creating strong bonds between humans and animals. He emphasizes the importance of treating dogs like the family members they are.

From training with compassion to throwing a puppy party, Tom celebrates dogs every day.

For more information about Tom Mitchell and his books, explore our downloadable press kit.

Download Your Free Dog Party eBook Today

Join the fun! Download your free copy of Tom's Dog Party eBook and start planning the pawsome summer celebration your pup deserves.

