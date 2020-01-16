Celebrate National Handwriting Day on January 23rd

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January 23rd, 2020 marks the 43rd anniversary of National Handwriting Day. Established in 1977 on the birthday of one of America's most celebrated scribes, John Hancock, National Handwriting Day was created to acknowledge the history and influence of penmanship. The Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association (WIMA), National Handwriting Day's founder, offers insight to honor the writing holiday.

Handwriting Benefits Children and Adults

Handwriting not only is an art, but has several benefits in cognitive development. According to Scholastic.com, though writing in cursive may seem dated, it provides a significant boost to critical reading and writing skills. Scholastic.com identifies three benefits for children: your child may become a better speller; your child will likely be able to form words more easily; and your child could become a better writer overall. Writing by hand is not just beneficial for children, adults who keep up with their handwriting enjoy benefits as well from increased learning comprehension and unleashing creativity to slowing down the mental aging process and easing depression and anxiety (littlethings.com). While the use of technology may make certain tasks easier, the act of putting a pen or pencil to paper and writing has been proven to have a positive impact.

As we recognize the National Handwriting Day, WIMA suggests honoring the art of handwriting in any of the following ways:

Write a letter.

In the days of email so much is lost in regards to emotion and feelings with typed words. Grab a piece of paper and write a letter to someone, it will go a long way when the recipient sees the time you took to express your feelings in handwritten words. Get creative.

If written words aren't your style, grab some crayons, colored pencils or markers and create art! Draw something that inspires you and makes you smile. Practice your " John Hancock ."

Even with the invention of digital signatures, a handwritten signature is still a necessary skill to have. Create your own identity with your personal signature. Jot down thoughts in a journal.

Grab a notebook and jot down your inner most thoughts, dreams and goals, you may find yourself referring back to them more often when it's in writing. Construct a story.

Some of the most famous stories in history were first written by hand. Take that creative story you had and bring it to life on paper. Once you get started it will flow and you may be surprised by how quickly a story unfolds.

"The best way to honor National Handwriting Day is by getting a pen and pencil in your hand," says David H. Baker, Executive Director of WIMA. "Whether it's a letter, a note, a story or a drawing, start writing today to honor the importance of handwriting."

SOURCE Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association