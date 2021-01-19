Celebrate National Handwriting Day on January 23rd

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1977 on the birthday of one of America's most celebrated scribes, John Hancock, National Handwriting Day will celebrate its 44th anniversary on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Created by the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association (WIMA) to acknowledge the history and influence of penmanship, National Handwriting Day encourages everyone to put a writing instrument to work today and celebrate handwriting.

Handwriting Helps Memory and Cognitive Development

The benefits from handwriting are numrerous ranging from information retention and creativity to socialization and intelligence. A recent study conducted by the Developmental Neuroscience Laboratory at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, concluded that children who wrote by hand showed increased activation of areas of the brain which are important in the learning process. The leader of the study, Professor Audrey van de Meer claims "writing gives your brain 'hooks' to hang information on, similar to marking pages in books. Add to this the importance of fine motor skills: a keystroke is repetitive and uncreative, whereas you're constantly challenging your motor skills when writing." While the use of technology may make certain tasks easier, the act of putting a pen or pencil to paper and writing has been proven to have a positive impact across the board. Van de Meer concludes "in order for the brain to develop in the best possible way, we need to use it for what it's best at. If we don't challenge our brain, it can't reach its full potential."