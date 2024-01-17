Celebrate the 47th Anniversary of National Handwriting Day on January 23rd

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday January 23rd, the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association will honor the 47th anniversary of National Handwriting Day.  National Handwriting Day was established to honor the tradition and importance of handwriting. Celebrated on the birthday of the famous scribe John Hancock, National Handwriting Day challenges everyone to celebrate the history and importance of penmanship and honor the art of handwriting by picking up a writing instrument and writing.

Writing by Hand has Been Shown to be Most Effective in Learning to Read

As technology advances much emphasis has been placed on video learning and typing. However, studies continue to show that writing by hand increases one's ability to learn faster and more comprehensively. In a study conducted by John's Hopkins University PHD student Robert Wiley, a group of people were taught the Arabic alphabet in three different ways: writing, typing and video watching. The writers "ended up with more of the skills needed for expert adult-level reading and spelling." Researchers concluded "it's because handwriting reinforces the visual and aural lessons." The simple act of writing by hand provides a "perceptual-motor experience that unifies what is being learned about the letters." In summary, those that put a pen to paper have a stronger connection to the material resulting in a deeper knowledge of the content. (John Hopkins University HUB 2021) 

As we recognize National Handwriting Day, WIMA suggests honoring the art of handwriting in any of the following ways:

  1. Write it down. It's that simple! Whatever you need to do today write it down instead of typing. These written items tend to stick much more than typed items.
  2. Practice your John Hancock. What better way to honor the famous scribe than signing your name on the dotted line!
  3. Draft a letter. Write a letter to someone you haven't seen a while. Everyone loves to get mail!
  4. Make a list. Whether it's a to do list, grocery list, resolution list, write it on paper there' s much higher chance it will get done!
  5. Splurge on new writing instruments. What better way to honor handwriting day than to pick up some new pens and pencils. There's nothing better than a newly sharpened pencil or a fresh new pen!

"National Handwriting Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate handwriting by picking up a pen or pencil and getting to work. It is such an important component of learning today as the benefits are wide. Join us in sharing the appreciation of the written word today and every day," shares David H. Baker, Executive Director of WIMA.

