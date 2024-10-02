Celebrate National Noodle Day with $5 Entrees at Noodles & Company All Weekend Long

Join Noodles & Company for a Weekend Celebration of National Noodle Day, Featuring Endless Flavor and Value with $5 Bowls

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its namesake holiday, Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the nationwide fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness, announces it's celebrating the noodle-centric holiday, National Noodle Day on Saturday, October 6, by offering Noodles Rewards members a $5 noodle bowl on October 5 and 6, 2024.

Endless Flavors to Choose From!

This National Noodle Day, Noodles Rewards members can snag any of Noodles' delicious noodle bowls for only $5, making it easy for guests to try something new on the menu or celebrate with one of their favorite flavor-packed Noodles dishes. The variety and customization of Noodles' menu highlight its range of innovative flavors and quality ingredients, including Spicy Korean Steak Noodles, Penne Rosa, Noodles best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, and more.

"National Noodle Day is a big celebration for us at Noodles, and we're excited to offer our valued Rewards members an exclusive opportunity to indulge in our fresh and craveable dishes all weekend long," said Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company. "Our Noodles Rewards members are dedicated advocates for our brand, and we're excited to show our appreciation with this special offer."

Try Something New, Risk-Free

Under its Goodness Guarantee program, Noodles guarantees all the goodness of its globally inspired dishes on National Noodle Day. Noodles encourages guests to step outside their comfort zones and try something new, promising that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Exclusive Deals with Noodles Rewards

Guests can only snag this exclusive offer if they're a Noodles Rewards member. The $5 bowl offer is valid one time per reward member and customizations to the bowl are not included. Signing up for Noodles Rewards is free and easy via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Guests can conveniently get their pasta fix via quick-pickup or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards .

Rewards members and guests can also access Noodles Catering , an excellent option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information, please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs by Newsweek in 2024, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021 and 2024. Additionally, QSR named Noodles one of 2022 and 2023's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

