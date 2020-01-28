Celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day as Travel Leaders Group Introduces New Travel Advisor Search Tool

Approximately 56 percent of Americans surveyed by Travel Leaders Group, one of the world's leading travel companies, plan to take the same number of vacations in 2020 as they did in 2019, yet more than half of American workers (55%) failed to use all their time off, according to the most recent data from U.S. Travel Association.

What's the key to using more vacation time? Planning, according to the U.S. Travel Association (USTA), and National Plan for Vacation Day is a great time to start thinking about where one wants to travel this year, and when. But nearly half of American households (46%) don't do this simple step—and they may lose out on their time off and the benefits it brings, said USTA.

When planning vacations, travelers can become overwhelmed by the multitude of options. Increasingly, they turn to travel advisors to sort through the clutter of information and provide them with access to unique experiences and travel benefits.

"A trusted travel professional makes all the difference in the world in the quality of a travel experience and in providing personalized care when travel disruptions occur," said Travel Leaders Group CEO J.D. O'Hara. "At Travel Leaders Group, our advisors are accessible, globally-connected travel experts who cut through the clutter of the internet and design personalized experiences for each unique traveler. Their access to exclusive benefits and resources make your dollars travel further, adding tremendous value to your travel plans. And they are passionate travelers, just like you, available to help before, during and after your journey."

Travel Leaders Group is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day by launching its find-a-travel-advisor search engine to encourage Americans to take their well-deserved time off. "What better way to take a day making plans than to doing so by planning travel?" asks O'Hara. "By committing to planning on January 28, Americans can enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to—and our Travel Leaders Group advisors have some great ideas to help you plan your perfect getaway."

National Plan for Vacation Day takes place during the last Tuesday in January as a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the rest of the year at the start of the year.

Travel Leaders Group is a unified collection of premium brands that empowers its global community of luxury, leisure, corporate and entertainment travel advisors to create unique travel experiences for clients through the world's leading travel companies. Travel Leaders Group represents more than 65,000 travel advisors worldwide and ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies.

About Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Group ( www.TravelLeadersGroup.com ) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 6,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com .

Contact: Elizabeth Gaerlan

646-747-9312

egaerlan@travelleaders.com

SOURCE Travel Leaders Group

Related Links

http://www.travelleaders.com

