Celebrate National Smoothie Day with a FREE Smoothie

"We can't think of a better way to kick off summer than celebrating National Smoothie Day," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing for Planet Smoothie. "Not only can guests enjoy a free Lunar Lemonade smoothie during their visit, but they can join in on the fun with our personalized Snapchat® filter!"

Promotional Smoothie:

16 oz. Lunar Lemonade – Lunar Lemonade features a mix of strawberries and bananas, blended with refreshing lemonade creating the perfect balance between sweet and tart.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 125 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

