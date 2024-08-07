Celebrate National Spam Musubi Day on 08/08 at Ono Hawaiian BBQ

The popular brand is celebrating Spam Musubi Day on Thursday with a BOGO Special of the Hawaiian favorite

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ , the family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and island specialties, is celebrating Spam Musubi Day on August 8. The restaurants will offer a special Buy One, Get One Free promotion on orders of Spam Musubi at all participating locations throughout California and Arizona. This one-day event will be available in-store, online, and in the Ono Hawaiian BBQ app.

For online and in-app orders, customers can use the code BOGOSPAM to redeem the offer. No coupon is needed for in-store purchases.

In addition, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will be giving away free Spam Musubis to the first 808 customers who use a special online ordering code available through their social media channels.

Christine Jan, Ono Hawaiian BBQ's Director of Marketing, shares her enthusiasm for the event, explaining, "Spam Musubi is more than just a dish; it's a part of Hawaiian culture and a favorite among our customers. We are thrilled to celebrate Spam Musubi Day with this special promotion and share the Aloha with everyone."

Spam Musubi features grilled Spam on a block of rice, wrapped in nori (seaweed), with a layer of teriyaki sauce for added flavor. This tasty and satisfying snack is a popular choice in Hawaiian cuisine.

This offer is not available on delivery, third party services or valid with any other discounts or offers. No substitutions allowed. Limit one per customer.

To learn more about Ono Hawaiian BBQ, visit http://www.OnoHawaiianBBQ.com/ or follow them on Facebook , Instagram and Tiktok

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com/

