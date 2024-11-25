Celebrate OBXmas: A Coastal Holiday Experience on North Carolina's Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau invites travelers to experience OBXmas, a celebration of holiday magic along North Carolina's storied barrier islands from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve. "The Outer Banks transforms during the holiday season, offering visitors a unique blend of coastal serenity and festive cheer," says Lee Nettles, Executive Director. "Our communities come together to create unforgettable experiences that combine our maritime heritage with seasonal celebrations."

OBXmas: Gather your family along the Outer Banks, North Carolina to celebrate the Holidays in a most memorable way. Post this During OBXmas, Kites with Lights returns to Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, North Carolina on Saturday, November 30th from 4-7 pm. Only found atop the tallest sand dune on the East Coast, experience dancing lights in the night sky courtesy Kitty Hawk Kites. OBXmas.org

The magic of OBXmas comes alive at WinterLights in The Elizabethan Gardens, where illuminated native plants, historic gardens, and holiday décor create an enchanting evening experience. In Manteo, the historic waterfront becomes a festive gathering place for the Town's Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade, while down on Hatteras Island, the Village Christmas Parade captures the spirit of coastal holiday traditions. The Duck Yuletide Celebration brings communities together with tree lighting and carol singing along the soundfront.

For extra spirited dining entertainment, try the family-friendly 12 Bars of Christmas pop-up restaurant experience and the Misfit Island Bar Crawl. As the year draws to a close, the Manteo waterfront lights up with a spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks display. Throughout the season, visitors can explore holiday-themed tours at Wright Brothers National Memorial and Roanoke Island Festival Park with the Elizabeth II representative colonial ship lit for the Season or find the perfect coastal-inspired gift at locally owned boutiques and galleries.

The holiday season also presents meaningful opportunities to support the Outer Banks community and be a steward. For example, the public can help the Outer Banks SPCA decorate their facilities and care for animals seeking forever homes, or participate in Beach Food Pantry's seasonal food drives. Local museums and historic sites welcome volunteers for special holiday programs, while organizations like the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.) continue their vital year-round rescue work.

Visit www.outerbanks.org/voluntourism to discover how you can combine your holiday visit with purposeful community giving of time. For a complete list of holiday events and activities, visit OBXmas.org. For additional information about planning your winter getaway to the Outer Banks, visit www.outerbanks.org.

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is the official tourism authority for Dare County, North Carolina, encompassing the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and the islands of Roanoke and Hatteras.

