Volunteer OBX Portal Is Newest Initiative to Further Sustainable Outer Banks Tourism In 2026

Outer Banks Visitors Bureau Reflects on Coastal Community Stewardship

MANTEO, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau announces the Volunteer OBX portal launch, an online hub that will connect visitors and residents with volunteer opportunities at area non-profits and community events on the Outer Banks in 2026. "Tourism should strengthen the place it touches," says Lee Nettles, Executive Director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau. "We have fundamentally changed the way that we look at tourism and are continually looking at new opportunities to harness its power to do more good in and for the community." The new hub will empower Dare County, North Carolina non-profits and government entities with free tools to better schedule, manage and communicate with volunteers, while making it easier for the community to search and select the volunteer opportunities that fit their schedule and interests.

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and Coastal Studies Institute hosted a screening of “The Cigarette Surfboard,” an award-winning environmental documentary at The Pioneer Theater in Manteo in 2025. Outer Banks Visitors Bureau photo

This latest lean into volunteering is an example of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau's ongoing commitment to responsible growth, destination stewardship and a deep awareness of tourism's impacts on the community. This commitment is embodied by the Outer Banks Long-Range Tourism Management Plan (LRTMP), a 10-year roadmap that aims to help leverage the power of tourism to balance resident quality of life and visitor quality of place, while also protecting the natural environment and preserving the history and culture of Dare County's Outer Banks.

Noteworthy highlights from the past year include:

Voluntourism: Protecting What We Love, Together

In 2025, the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau considerably expanded its Voluntourism program with the introduction of a Voluntourism on the OBX video series, the creation of a Voluntourism Guide for the group travel market, the establishment of the inaugural Outer Banks Volunteer Week in October and the soft launch of the new Volunteer OBX portal.

Nonprofit Partnerships & Collaborations

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau continued its focus on cultivating new and strengthening existing community partnerships, notably within the nonprofit sector. For the third consecutive year, a deepening collaboration with the Outer Banks Community Foundation yielded the annual Nonprofit Mission Mixer and Nonprofit Knowledge Series Workshop, designed to bring local nonprofit professionals, board members and volunteers together for social and educational interaction. A new partnership with the Coastal Studies Institute led to a film screening of "The Cigarette Surfboard", an award-winning environmental documentary in April, as well as an invitation to share updates on the LRTMP as part of their Science on the Sound lecture series in June.

Tourism Impact Grants

On November 20, the Dare County Tourism Board, the 13-member governing board of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, finalized awards of $1.79 million in Tourism Impact Grants for 12 local nonprofit organizations and governmental entities to assist with programs and services needed due to the impact of tourism. These grants may include, but are not limited to, multi-use paths, beach access enhancements, environmental sustainability initiatives and capital projects at cultural and historical attractions. Since 1993, the Dare County Tourism Board's restricted fund grants have supported 233 awards to 49 local nonprofits and municipalities, resulting in $21.33 million for programs and services that provide a tangible and sustained benefit for the community.

About the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is the official tourism authority for Dare County, North Carolina, encompassing the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and the islands of Roanoke and Hatteras. The Bureau promotes sustainable tourism while preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of North Carolina's barrier islands. Learn more at outerbanks.org.

