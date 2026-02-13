CELEBRATE PRESIDENTS' DAY WITH SAVINGS ON LG HOME APPLIANCE AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS

Discounts featured on LG's most innovative TVs, appliances, entertainment and smart home essentials

LG Electronics USA introduces limited-time savings across home entertainment and home appliances, including select LG TVs (OLED and QNED models) and kitchen, laundry and cleaning appliances.

Presidents' Day TV offers run through Feb. 22, while appliance promotions include bundle savings of up to $800 through April 8 on eligible products.

The promotion spans LG's latest technology categories from large-screen TVs and gaming monitors to smart appliances, audio products and lightweight laptops, most of which are ENERGY STAR® certified.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is offering limited-time Presidents' Day savings across its home entertainment and appliance portfolio.

The promotions include discounts on select LG TVs, including premium OLED and QNED models, available through Feb. 22, as well as ongoing offers on LG kitchen, laundry, and cleaning appliances for a limited time.

Consumers can bundle two or more eligible appliances for up to $800 off through April 8.¹ Known as America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand,2 LG focuses on delivering practical innovation, energy-efficient performance, and connected solutions designed for everyday living.

LG TVs: Bigger Screens, Brighter Picture, Smarter Viewing

LG TVs use advanced OLED and LED display technologies, combined with AI-powered processing, to support home entertainment, sports viewing and gaming across a wide range of screen sizes.

65-inch LG OLED evo AI G5 ( OLED65G5WUA ) – Deliver LG's most advanced TV experience with enhanced brightness, AI-powered picture processing, and a gallery-ready design with an included wall mount. Now $2,499 ($900 off MSRP).

Deliver LG's most advanced TV experience with enhanced brightness, AI-powered picture processing, and a gallery-ready design with an included wall mount. Now $2,499 ($900 off MSRP). LG 77-inch OLED evo AI 4K Smart TV ( OLED77C5PUA ) – Showcase cinematic OLED contrast with self-lit OLED pixels and AI-enhanced image optimization on a 77-inch screen. Now $2,299 ($1,400 off MSRP).

Showcase cinematic OLED contrast with self-lit OLED pixels and AI-enhanced image optimization on a 77-inch screen. Now $2,299 ($1,400 off MSRP). LG 83-inch OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV ( OLED83B5PUA ) – Bring large-format OLED performance home with intelligent picture processing and rich, cinematic contrast. Now $2,699 ($1,799 off MSRP).

Bring large-format OLED performance home with intelligent picture processing and rich, cinematic contrast. Now $2,699 ($1,799 off MSRP). LG 86-inch UHD AI UA77 Series 4K Smart TVs ( 86UA7700PUA ) – Step up to 4K Ultra HD viewing with AI-enhanced picture quality at a large-screen value. Now $899 ($200 off MSRP).

4K Ultra HD viewing with AI-enhanced picture quality at a large-screen value. Now $899 ($200 off MSRP). LG 100-inch QNED AI QNED85A Mini 4K Smart TV (100QNED85AU) – Experience bold brightness and precise contrast using Mini LED backlighting and AI processing on LG's largest QNED display. Now $3,499 ($1,499 off MSRP).

Kitchen Appliances: Design-Forward Upgrades for Modern Homes

LG Counter-Depth MAX™ with Zero Clearance™ 3-Door Refrigerator with Thin Door Design (LF24Z6530S) – Create a built-in look without remodeling using Zero Clearance™ hinges, a thin door design, and dual ice makers that produce cubed, crushed and slow melting round Craft Ice™. Now $2,199 ($1,700 off MSRP).

(LF24Z6530S) – Create a built-in look without remodeling using Zero Clearance™ hinges, a thin door design, and dual ice makers that produce cubed, crushed and slow melting round Craft Ice™. Now $2,199 ($1,700 off MSRP). LG Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro , TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat™ (LDPH7972S) – Tackle baked-on messes faster with QuadWash® Pro spray arms and Dynamic Heat Dry™, paired with quiet operation and ThinQ® app connectivity. Now $949 ($550 off MSRP).

LG Audio: Portable Sound for Everyday Use

LG xboom Bounce Core (BOUNCEC.AUSAWBK) – Take the music anywhere with bold, punchy sound designed in collaboration with will.i.am, up to 29 hours of battery life,3 and an IP67 rating4 for water and dust resistance. Now $119 ($70 off MSRP).

Laundry and Cleaning: Smarter Solutions for Daily Care

LG Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Center Control™ 4.5-cubic-foot Washer and 7.4 -cubic-foot Electric Dryer (WKE100HVA) – Streamline laundry from start to finish with TurboWash® 360 for faster cleaning, Sensor Dry for even drying, and a space-saving vertical design. Now $1,799 ($900 off MSRP)

– Streamline laundry from start to finish with TurboWash® 360 for faster cleaning, Sensor Dry for even drying, and a space-saving vertical design. Now $1,799 ($900 off MSRP) LG 5.0-cubic-footMega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with TurboWash® 360, AI Sensing and Hybrid Electronics Controls with LCD Display (WM5800HVA) – Clean larger loads faster using TurboWash® 360 in under 30 minutes 5 while AI Wash automatically selects optimal settings. Now $949 ($500 off MSRP).

(WM5800HVA) – Clean larger loads faster using TurboWash® 360 in under 30 minutes while AI Wash automatically selects optimal settings. Now $949 ($500 off MSRP). LG 5.0-cubic-foot Mega Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Impeller, EasyUnload™ & AI Sensing (WT8200CL) – Optimize every cycle automatically with AI Sensing, ezDispense® detergent dispensing, and EasyUnload™ for improved ergonomic access. Now $749 ($450 off MSRP).

(WT8200CL) – Optimize every cycle automatically with AI Sensing, ezDispense® detergent dispensing, and EasyUnload™ for improved ergonomic access. Now $749 ($450 off MSRP). LG CordZero™ Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum (C5323B0) – Power through everyday messes with cordless convenience, up to 60 minutes of runtime, Auto Multi-Surface Detect, and Kompressor™ dust compression. Now $269 ($60 off MSRP).

Gaming and Productivity: Performance Built for Play and Work

39-Inch UltraGear™ OLED WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms G-Sync Compatible 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with webOS (39GX90SA-W) – Immerse yourself in ultra-smooth gameplay with an 800R curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time, supported by NVIDIA G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Now $8,99 ($700 off MSRP).

(39GX90SA-W) – Immerse yourself in ultra-smooth gameplay with an 800R curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time, supported by NVIDIA G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Now $8,99 ($700 off MSRP). 3-Inch UltraGear™ OLED WQHD 240Hz 0.0MS G-Sync Compatible 800R Curved Gaming Monitor ( 34GX900A-B ) – Stay competitive in fast-paced games with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support. Now $749 ($550 off MSRP).

a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support. Now $749 ($550 off MSRP). LG gram 16-Inch Lightweight Laptop (16Z90S-H.ADB9U1) – Take productivity anywhere with an ultra-portable design powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and a high-resolution 16-inch display. Now $1,199 ($1,000 off MSRP).

As Americans celebrate Presidents' Day this year, they have more energy-saving choices than ever. In 2026, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR certified residential clothes dryers, clothes washers and refrigerator-freezers. What's more, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR certified LCD TVs on the market this Presidents' Day.

For more details and to shop all of LG's President's Day promotions, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

1Purchase select LG home appliances and receive instant savings up to $300 when you purchase two (2), three (3), or four (4) or more eligible LG and/or LG STUDIO Kitchen, Laundry, or Floor Care appliances in a single purchase between January 2, 2026 and April 8, 2026 (the "Program Period"). Bundle must include two (2) eligible appliances to qualify for a $100, three (3) eligible appliances to qualify for a $200, four (4) or more eligible appliances to qualify for a $300 rebate. LG STUDIO bundle must include four (4) eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $600, five (5) or more eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $800. Consumers may receive a maximum of $800 by purchasing five (5) or more LG STUDIO appliances. This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for this rebate is two (2) except Over-The-Range Microwave maximum is one (1). Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

2#1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025

3Based on internal testing using volume level 50%, Bluetooth on, EQ Voice Enhance mode, and no lighting. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

4Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 meter for 30minutes. Tested in fresh water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

5Based on 8-10lb load. The results may vary depending on load type/weight.

