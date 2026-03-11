LG NOVA ACCELERATES CREATION OF AI-FIRST VENTURES WITH PLATFORM FOR AI AS CHANGE AGENT FOR A BETTER FUTURE

New AI-first strategy shifts focus to the creation of new AI-enabled experiences and capabilities across market sectors where disruption leads to positive change and impact on people

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center for LG Electronics, today announced an acceleration of its strategy to build and launch new AI-first ventures, enabled by an AI middleware platform and leveraging its unique "outside-in" innovation approach to solve real-world challenges and unlock new opportunities for a brighter future for all.

Building New Ventures with AI for a Better Future

With this new strategy, LG NOVA is creating AI-based applications and solutions for high-impact sectors in HealthTech, CleanTech and multi-sector disruption-ready markets in enterprise and consumer industries, categorized as "Transformational Tech," where AI fundamentally changes how an industry operates.

This strategic focus is guided by a core philosophy: AI is a powerful enabler of profound change, unlocked by relevant AI-applications built to improve people's lives. By concentrating on the human experience, LG NOVA will focus on building new businesses that leverage AI to create significant value, drive major changes in industries and society and solve problems impacting people.

"Our goal is to help LG transform into an asset-light and platform-centric company, and AI is the critical catalyst," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, executive vice president of innovation at LG Electronics, and head of LG NOVA. "We are not chasing hype; we are strategically building a sustainable ecosystem of businesses that leverage the incredible AI infrastructure being created today. By focusing on specific, high-impact problems in areas like healthcare, energy management and transformational market areas, we can deliver solutions that offer an order-of-magnitude improvement over the status quo, creating both significant business value and a positive impact on people's lives."

Proprietary AI Platform Unveiled to Help Businesses Customize AI Applications

Central to this strategy is the proprietary LG NOVA AI Platform. This middleware platform is a highly customizable information retrieval pipeline for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). It is designed to help individual businesses rapidly build and customize AI-based applications by leveraging curated industry knowledge bases for the specific market and maintaining clear data boundaries, while leveraging insights across multiple businesses to increase operational proficiency for all businesses.

This platform, specifically built for LG NOVA's incubation process, enables LG NOVA's ventures to be better positioned to deliver relevant AI solutions tailored to market specifics. The goal is better-performing, highly focused and more accurate AI solutions enabled to uniquely address customer pain points and deliver value. With this new platform, LG NOVA can go from ideation to market with greater speed and efficiency.

LG NOVA Companies Exemplify Successful Innovation Methodology

LG NOVA's outside-in innovation methodology has produced a portfolio of promising new ventures, including:

OnVibe: An AI-powered creative platform that helps small businesses and content creators generate relevant, on-brand content that drives results;

An AI-powered creative platform that helps small businesses and content creators generate relevant, on-brand content that drives results; ReliefAI Health: A connected care platform that empowers mental health providers with AI-driven insights to enhance care between sessions;

A connected care platform that empowers mental health providers with AI-driven insights to enhance care between sessions; PADO AI Orchestration : A workload orchestration platform leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning allowing for alignment of AI data center workloads with power infrastructure, distributed energy resources (DERs), and grid services maximizing Compute Per Megawatt™; and

: A workload orchestration platform leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning allowing for alignment of AI data center workloads with power infrastructure, distributed energy resources (DERs), and grid services maximizing Compute Per Megawatt™; and PrimeFocus Health: A modular remote care orchestration platform that enables healthcare systems to deploy specialty-specific, continuous care services for chronic and acute conditions, wherever they are.

"We believe innovation comes from everywhere," continued Dr. Rhee. "We are changing how innovation happens by bringing together the innovation ecosystem to collectively build the future. We invite innovators, business leaders, corporates and investors who share our vision to join us in building AI-first businesses that will reshape industries and deliver on LG's brand promise that 'Life's Good'."

