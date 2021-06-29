Celebrate Solar's Past & Future at SOLAR 2021

The Opening Reception will also underscore the central role of solar in addressing climate change and advancing sustainable living worldwide. We encourage the clean energy community to join us and celebrate in person or virtually for SOLAR 2021: Empowering a Sustainable Future, register online and use promo code POWER21 for 10% off your entire registration by August 1.

James Rattling Leaf Sr., the Coordinator of Climate Partnerships for the Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance, will open the reception with a special blessing honoring the fact that SOLAR 2021 is being convened on the Arapahoe, Cheyenne, and Ute tribal lands. James has been a longtime force for tribal engagement in renewable energy development and will highlight the work of the North Central Climate Adaptations Science Center and the Tribal Leaders Program.

Peter Green, Deputy Laboratory Director at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), will discuss his vision for the energy system of the future. After highlighting NREL's contributions to solar research over the past 45 years, he will share NREL's plans for solar and sustainable renewable energy in the coming decades.

Dale Miller, University of Colorado Boulder's Senior Instructor in the Environmental Studies Program and SOLAR 2021 Conference Chair, will focus on the conference theme of equity in renewables. Dale notes that "through the exchanges at SOLAR 2021 some new positive change will result to help us reach our goals of 100% renewable energy, social and racial justice, and equality."

Carly Rixham, ASES Executive Director, will provide a synopsis on the history of ASES as the U.S. Section of the International Solar Energy Society (ISES). Carly also will acknowledge the 25th anniversary of the Colorado Renewable Energy Society (CRES), ASES's Colorado Chapter. Many of the local, national and international Solar Pioneers who have contributed to the solar movement will be invited to come together in person and online to commemorate the occasion.

More information about the history of ASES/ISES and the many Solar Pioneers are provided in the recently released ISES Virtual Living Museum and SWC50 Booklet commemorating 50 years of ASES and ISES conferences. The Museum and Booklet provide history as well as visions for the future.

For more information and to register for SOLAR 2021, visit ases.org/conference . Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

