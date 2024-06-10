Celebrate the 80th anniversary of the GI Bill with The American Legion, VA and members of Congress

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion — the architect of the 1944 Servicemen's Readjustment Act, better known as the GI Bill — is coordinating a special 80th anniversary celebration of this historic legislation that has provided millions of veterans with college educations and more.

The original GI bill, which also provides veterans with housing loans and unemployment benefits, has been updated throughout the years to remain modern and serve generations of veterans from World War II through today.

To celebrate this landmark legislation's enduring legacy, The American Legion will honor and commemorate it with a special event, starting at 4 p.m. on June 20 at the United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004.

Among those expected to participate are:

Joe Garcia , Executive Director, Education Service, Veterans Benefits Administration

, Executive Director, Education Service, Veterans Benefits Administration Patrick Murphy , 32nd Under Secretary of the Army

, 32nd Under Secretary of the Army Retired Army Col. Adam Rocke , master of ceremonies for the event

The event will also feature a student panel that will discuss "The GI Bill, Higher Education for our Veterans since WWII," which will be moderated by Tammy Barlet, Vice President, Government Affairs, Student Veterans of America.

