Celebrate the Chrysler 300 Legacy With New Merchandise From the Chrysler Store by Amazon

News provided by

Stellantis

11 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysler brand is commemorating the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler 300C with a new merchandise collection, available at the Chrysler Store by Amazon, featuring apparel for men and women, as well as vintage designed posters that celebrate the Chrysler 300 and its iconic legacy in the automotive world.

Continue Reading
Chrysler brand is commemorating the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler 300C with a new merchandise collection available at the Chrysler Store by Amazon.
Chrysler brand is commemorating the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler 300C with a new merchandise collection available at the Chrysler Store by Amazon.

First introduced in 1955 and reborn in 2005, the Chrysler 300 has represented iconic American luxury and performance for decades. The Chrysler 300C arrived in 1957, marking a milestone for the 300 line, powered by a standard-equipment 392-cubic-inch, 375-horsepower HEMI® engine. Both the Chrysler 300 and 300C production will end following the 2023 model year.

"Through an incredible 70-year legacy, the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler 300C epitomize true American luxury, elegant style, sophistication and powerful performance," said Kim Adams House, head of licensing, merchandising and multicultural marketing. "This new line of merchandise offers our owners and fans the opportunity to commemorate these incomparable and extraordinary vehicles while also showcasing their pride and appreciation."

The new 300 merchandise collection features the performance and detailed craftsmanship that comes with the Chrysler 300.

To fully immerse consumers in all things Chrysler brand, the Chrysler Store by Amazon hosts hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise for Chrysler brand fans and followers and features apparel for men, women and kids, home gear, drinkware and accessories.

Categories include:

Chrysler Brand
The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Commemorating the legendary 1955 Chrysler C-300, the 2023 Chrysler 300C offers the very best of both luxury and performance, including advanced engineering, smart technology and exclusive styling inside and out.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler 
Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

Also from this source

Last Legend Off the Line: 2023 Chrysler 300C Ends Production

Last Legend Off the Line: 2023 Chrysler 300C Ends Production

Final 2023 Chrysler 300C model rolls off production line at Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plant Brampton team members commemorate the final production...
Leah Pruett Steps Away From NHRA Competition to Focus on Family, Hall of Fame Racer Tony Stewart to Drive Dodge//SRT Direct Connection NHRA Top Fuel Dragster in 2024

Leah Pruett Steps Away From NHRA Competition to Focus on Family, Hall of Fame Racer Tony Stewart to Drive Dodge//SRT Direct Connection NHRA Top Fuel Dragster in 2024

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) announced that Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett will temporarily step away from 2024 NHRA competition in her Dodge//SRT Direct...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.