Jeep® Gladiator Powers Into 2026 With Rugged Willys '41 Buzz Model

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

2026 Jeep® Gladiator Willys '41 buzz model pays tribute to the Kaiser Jeep M715 military truck with rugged styling and exclusive content

Now open for orders, Gladiator Willys '41 expands customer choice while honoring the Jeep brand's legacy of capability and innovation

2026 Jeep® Gladiator Willys ‘41 buzz model channels military heritage with rugged design and trail-ready capability.

The Jeep® Gladiator charges into 2026 with the bold new Willys '41 buzz model, a rugged tribute to the brand's military heritage. This special edition blends authentic styling with legendary capability, reinforcing the Jeep brand's legacy of performance and innovation while offering customers a distinctive choice for adventure.

"The Willys '41 buzz model brings military-inspired design and proven Jeep capability together in a way that's both timeless and trail-ready," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand.

Inspired by the original Jeep Kaiser M715 military truck, the Gladiator Willys '41 buzz model channels the Jeep brand's military heritage with bold, utilitarian design and off-road-ready features, including:

Exclusive 17-inch Olive Drab painted wheels

Mojave hood with retro-inspired hood decal

Willys '41 tan seat inserts and Mantis Green cloth-wrapped mid-bolster

Steel front and rear bumpers

Mopar triple hoop grille guard

Mud-terrain tires for enhanced trail performance

Now open for orders, the Jeep Gladiator Willys '41 buzz model ($47,840 MSRP, excluding $1,995 destination) offers a modern tribute to the Jeep brand's adventure-ready roots, combining distinctive styling with serious off-road capability.

