Celebrate The End Of Summer And Family Fun Month With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is winding down and as you celebrate Family Fun Month this August, take time to find family activities to make the end of summer extra fun and educational at the same time. Whether you are exploring the outdoors, making music around the campfire or introducing math to everyday activities, make family time a learning experience and end the season on a high note with Casio's portfolio of timepieces, electronic musical instruments and educational resources.

For Adventurers

During your next family road trip or hike, have everyone calculate the estimated time of arrival based on the average speed, or use the PRO TREK's PRG240-5 triple sensor (altimeter, barometer and compass) watch to guide your hike and predict weather variations. This timepiece is solar powered, which means you do not have to worry about charging or connecting your watch to a smartphone. Additional features include 100-meter water resistance, low temperature resistance, countdown timer, alarms and more. The PRG240-5 ($280) features a black case and bezel, a digital display and a resin band for added comfort. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

For Music Lovers

When it is time to gather around the campfire, bring music to life with the ultra-portable Casiotone CT-S1 . Children can play their favorite tunes or learn new ones, and the keyboard can even be used as a Bluetooth speaker as it can connect wired or wirelessly to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. Connect to the free Chordana Play iOS/Android app and take the music further by learning to play your favorite songs from downloaded MIDI files. With added portability and ideal for outdoor playing, the CT-S1 features strap pins and can be powered with six AA batteries. This great sounding electronic keyboard features 61 full-size keys with touch response, stereo grand piano and 60 other AiX-powered studio-quality tones. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $299.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red). To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com .

For Indoor Fun

When summer days get too hot or a rainy day calls for a change of plans, keep your child's math skills fresh with some indoor educational fun. Gather the family for cooking or baking to learn about units of measurement and have your kids double or cut the recipe in half. Kids can also set prices for each meal, add taxes and calculate totals and tip. Ideal to tackle basic operations, the SL-450S (MSRP: $4.99) features an 8-digit LCD display and many unique functions to ease the introduction of math. For more advanced calculations including algebra and statistics, Casio's FX-991EX (MSRP: $19.99) Scientific Calculator features 12 different apps, super-fast calculation and a high-resolution LCD screen to increase the amount of information displayed, plus its natural textbook display feature allows for mathematical equations and formulas to be displayed just as they would appear in a student's textbook. For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and educational resources, please visit CasioEducation.com.

