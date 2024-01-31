Celebrate the Grand Opening of Northern Tool + Equipment in Pompano Beach with Special Guest Thad Moffitt

The newest NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver will be available to take pictures and sign
autographs for fans

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly relocated store in Pompano Beach, FL, on Saturday, February 3rd. The new location at 1301 W. Copans Rd. provides 11,000 square feet of additional retail space, allowing for an additional 2,000 professional-grade products.

The newest NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Thad Moffitt, grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, will be at the Pompano Beach Northern Tool + Equipment grand opening Saturday, February 3, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. to take pictures and sign autographs with his fans.
The grand opening celebration will feature a special guest appearance by the newest NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Thad Moffitt, grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty. Moffitt will be there from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. to take pictures and sign autographs with his fans. Thad will be bringing along a car from the Petty Museum featuring the paint scheme of Richard Petty's race car from the late 1980s.

This relocation reaffirms Northern Tool's commitment to providing serious DIYers and professional tradespeople with a diverse selection of tools and equipment for their projects.

"We are excited to start the year with the grand opening of our revamped store in Pompano Beach," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears. "The increased space allows us to cater to the growing needs of our loyal customers in the area and offer an even broader range of high-quality tools and equipment."

The Minnesota-based retailer has 140 stores across the country, and their knowledgeable staff is ready to assist customers in finding the right tools for the job.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

