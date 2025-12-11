Celebrate the Holidays with Crémant d'Alsace, France's Festive Sparkler

COLMAR, France, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip stressful holiday hosting this season and instead of elaborate dinners with perfectly set tables, embrace more relaxed and enjoyable entertaining. From casual happy hours and potluck-style meals to gift swaps and cozy evenings with close friends, France's Crémant d'Alsace is the sparkling wine made for these moments.

Crafted using the same meticulous process as Champagne, Crémant d'Alsace delivers exceptional quality, versatility, and value. It's produced in a range of styles, such as Brut, Extra Brut, and Rosé, from classic French grapes such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and the region's signature varieties like Riesling and Pinot Blanc. The result is a sparkler that brings elegance and cheer to any gathering, without the need to splurge.

Monica Townsend, Head Sommelier, Brass, shares, "Crémant d'Alsace offers exuberant fruit expression and lively bubbles. It's a joyful alternative to Champagne that still feels thoughtful and celebratory." She adds, "I love pouring it alongside potato chips, soft cheeses like Fromage d'Affinois, or a warm savory tart straight from the oven dressed with fresh herbs. Crémant d'Alsace's freshness and lift make even the most effortless food feel special."

Here's how Crémant d'Alsace fits seamlessly into the ways people gather today.

Perfect for "Aperitif Hour" at home.

Alsace is often called Europe's "Christmas Capital," known for its storybook holiday markets. It's no wonder the region's sparkling wines carry that same festive spirit. The perfect way to welcome guests and set the tone for the evening, Crémant d'Alsace is a wonderful match for simple bites like olives, potato chips, pâté, cheeses, tinned fish, and creamy dips.

Ideal for potlucks and laid-back hosting.

Potlucks and their eclectic spreads blending family recipes, global flavors, and store-bought favorites find a friend in Crémant d'Alsace. This lively sparkler complements just about any dish on the holiday table, from salads, roasted veggies, and mac and cheese to bakery desserts.

An elegant bottle you can pop open on a whim, no special occasion required.

With most bottles under $30, Crémant d'Alsace feels luxurious but not precious and easy to pop open on a Tuesday night while wrapping gifts, baking cookies, or welcoming unexpected guests. It also falls into the gifting "sweet spot" and will spark joy among hosts, colleagues, neighbors, and friends.

Matthew Kaner of Will Travel for Wine, shares, "I dare you to find a region producing sparkling wine of this quality at a better price than Crémant d'Alsace. It's the ultimate insider's choice: textured, intriguing, and endlessly versatile. Whether you're hosting a holiday gathering, popping a cork on a weeknight, or gift giving, Crémant d'Alsace delivers celebration without ceremony. Better get two!"

