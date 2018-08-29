Celebrate The Jewish New Year With The Orthodox Union's Guide to Healthy Eating

"OU Kosher proudly provides kosher certification for over 1 million products worldwide," said Rabbi Menachem Genack, Chief Operating Officer, Orthodox Union Kosher Division. "We continue to partner with food manufacturers of all sizes to ensure consumers have as many choices as possible in eating Kosher while also adhering to their dietary preferences during the holidays and all year long."

With the rapidly growing kosher food market expected to reach $60M by 2025, OU Kosher offers easy-to-use resources for consumers to search for OU Kosher-certified products, find healthy recipes, and get answers to common Kosher eating-related questions. From paleo and vegan diets to lactose- or gluten intolerance, consumers can find more helpful resources at www.oukosher.org.

To view Rosh Hashana recipes hand-picked by OU Kosher, visit http://prod.mww.com/email/OUK%20Highholiday%20CYOA.html.

About OU Kosher



The OU (Orthodox Union) Kosher is the world's largest and most widely recognized kosher certification agency, certifying over one million products produced in more than 9,011 plants located in 104 countries around the world. Our 886 Rabbinic Field Representatives located across North America and throughout the world are proficient in modern food production techniques and chemical and biological processes, no less than the intricacies of Jewish law. The Orthodox Union, now in its second century of service to the Jewish community of North America and beyond, is a world leader in community and synagogue services, adult education, youth work through NCSY, political action through the IPA, and advocacy for persons with disabilities through Yachad and Our Way. For more information about the Orthodox Union visit http://www.ou.org.

