Celebrate the Last Weekend of Summer With Booking.com Labor Day Deals

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is in full swing and for travelers already looking to close out the season with a bang, Booking.com, the digital travel leader connecting travelers with the widest choice of unique places to stay, is offering Labor Day deals at hundreds of properties across the U.S., starting at 20% off. According to Booking.com's 2019 Travel Predictions, half of travelers plan to take weekend trips in 2019 (50%)*, making Labor Day weekend the perfect time to get away and celebrate the last days of summer.

Booking.com data** shows the most popular destinations for Labor Day include Las Vegas, NV; New York City, NY; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; and New Orleans, LA, all of which offer a variety of properties on Booking.com for travelers. Additionally, given over 1 in four travelers (28%)* want someone to do the hard work and make travel recommendations for them, Booking.com has selected domestic destinations that cater to everyone's whims - from city escapes to tropical cabanas - with Labor Day deals in each destination. For family-friendly trips, Fort Lauderdale , Washington D.C , and Orlando all fit the bill. Sun seekers can relax in Los Angeles , Miami Beach and San Diego , while friendcation-ers can look to Atlanta , Las Vegas and San Antonio . For a city escape look no further than New York , Miami , and San Francisco .

Travelers who are looking to book great things to do during their trip can access Booking.com Attractions in 12 destinations across the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, Orlando, Washington D.C., San Francisco, New Orleans, Chicago, Boston, Seattle and Honolulu. Make it a Labor Day weekend to remember with amazing deals at great places to stay and exciting attractions and experiences - from sailing in New York City and surf lessons in Los Angeles to shows in Las Vegas and food tours in New Orleans, and everything in between.

Labor Day deals are bookable on Booking.com now through September 3, 2019 for stays between August 29 - September 3, 2019. No matter where travelers choose to celebrate the last weekend of summer this year, Booking.com has the perfect place to stay for whatever travelers are looking for.

*Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months/plan to take a trip in the next 12 months. In total 21,500 respondents were polled (including 1,000 each from Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, Brazil, India, US, UK, Russia, Indonesia, Colombia and South Korea; and 500 each from Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, Croatia, Taiwan, Mexico, Netherlands, Sweden, Singapore and Israel). Respondents completed an online survey between 10th August to 30th August 2018.

**The domestic destinations that have been booked most often by U.S. travelers over the Labor Day Weekend (check in between August 30 and September 3). Travel dates are in the future and as such these results are subject to cancellations and last minute bookings.

About Booking.com :

Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch startup to one of the world's leading digital travel companies. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com invests in technology that helps take the friction out of travel. With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, convenient transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much much more. Booking.com also provides a marketplace for entrepreneurs of all sizes in the travel and experiences industries to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 43 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.1 million listings alone of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. With everything from convenient rides and great places to eat, as well as attractions, tours, events and activities across the globe, no matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

