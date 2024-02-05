Celebrate The Lunar New Year With Talking Tom & Friends

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Talking Tom & Friends are in for a Lunar New Year treat , as multiple holiday festivities unfold throughout February, across four of Outfit7's flagship games.

My Talking Tom Friends, one of the most successful virtual pet games, celebrates the Year of the Dragon with in-game activities. Players can test their cooking skills in the game's cooking feature by preparing a traditional eight treasure rice recipe, available only during the Lunar New Year celebration between 2nd and 17th of February.

Continue Reading
Talking Tom celebrates with his friends
And starting on 2nd of February,Talking Tom Gold Run fans can run through the festively decorated town, where they can collect dragon tokens and redeem special rewards, including the new Fortune Tom character.

Lunar New Year festivities are also taking place throughout February in My Talking Tom 2 and My Talking Angela  2, where players can enjoy live events and discover delicious treats.

To be a part of the holiday celebration, download My Talking Angela 2, My Talking Tom FriendsMy Talking Tom 2 and Talking Tom Gold Run, or visit the official Talking Tom & Friends website.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of nearly 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com

