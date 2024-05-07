Celebrate the Magic of Carnival Nights Stamps

What: The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating one of America's favorite pastimes with its Carnival Nights stamps. The first-day-of-issue ceremony is free and open to the public. News of these Forever stamps is being shared with the hashtag #CarnivalNightsStamps.



Who: June Martindale, U.S. Postal Service, Alabama-Mississippi District manager





Lynda Franc, North American Midway Entertainment, corporate marketing director





Matt McDonnell, Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, executive director





Greg Chiecko, Outdoor Amusement Business Association, president and CEO



When: Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. Central.



Where: South Mississippi Summer Fair

Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center

2350 Beach Blvd.

Biloxi, MS 39531



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at usps.com/carnivalnights



Background: Celebrate the thrill and nostalgia of carnival nights with this colorful pane of 20 stamps featuring 10 new images that convey the energy and color of a summer carnival after the sun goes down.

A variety of rides is shown in vibrant neon hues against a black night sky. Fireworks burst from behind a panorama of lights, and a row of glittering amusement booths invite passersby to try their luck.

The photographs depict:

Row one (left to right)

1. Wave Swinger Ride; photograph by Annette Shaff

2. Midway Gondola Wheel and a Ring of Fire; photograph by Annette Shaff

3. Gondola Wheel; photograph by Joe Sohm

4. Round-Up Ride; photograph by Bob Davidson

Row two (left to right)

5. Gondola Wheels; photograph by Aleff Gripp

6. Gondola Wheel; photograph by Pamela Hennessey

7. Carousel; photograph by Sarah Beard Buckley

8. Gondola Wheel and Wave Swinger; photograph by Anthony Totah

Row three (left to right)

9. Gondola Wheel; photograph by Phil Roeder

10. Gondola Wheel, Wave Swinger and Midway Food and Game Booths; photograph by Timothy Hughes

The next 10 stamps repeat in the same order as the first 10.

Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using existing photographs.

The Carnival Nights stamps will travel this summer

The Postal Service will brand a North American Midway Entertainment Ferris wheel with a Carnival Nights stamps banner at the fair. The branded wheel and banner will travel to four fairs throughout the summer: - Marion County Fair, Indianapolis, June 28 to July 7

- Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Chippewa Falls, WI, July 10 to July 14

- Indiana State Fair, Indianapolis, Aug. 2 to Aug. 18

- Du Quoin State Fair, Du Quoin, IL, Aug. 23 to Sept. 2

Postal Products

