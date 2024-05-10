U.S. Postal Service Recommends New Prices for Parcel Select

No price increases for USPS Ground Advantage, Priority Mail, or Priority Mail Express.

U.S. Postal Service continues to offer a great value in shipping with our reliable service to the American people.

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for Parcel Select price changes to take effect July 14, 2024. The proposed adjustments were approved by the Postal Service Governors this week.

If favorably reviewed by the Commission, the new rates include an average 25-percent increase for Parcel Select service. Parcel Select is a shipping solution for high volume shippers to enter packages for regional delivery through the U.S. Postal Service's network.

As a strategic part of the Delivering for America 10-year plan, these proposed changes will support the Postal Service in creating a revitalized organization capable of achieving our public service mission – providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week – in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended.

The Postal Service continues to offer USPS Ground Advantage – a ground shipping solution that provides a simple, reliable, and affordable way to ship packages across the continental U.S. with 2-5 day certain delivery based on distance. USPS Ground Advantage offers $100 insurance included in the price, as well as free pickup on the carrier's route. No price increases are being proposed for USPS Ground Advantage.

The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily. The Mailing Services filing is Docket No. CP2024-295.The price tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

