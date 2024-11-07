Celebrate the magic of the holidays with outdoor gifts from REI Co-op

Wrap loved ones from head to toe with the best gear and apparel for adventure this holiday season

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Share the love of the outdoors with friends and loved ones. No matter the weather, REI Co-op has all the best gift options for hiking, running, skiing, camping, cycling, paddling, or walking adventures. With an easy-to-navigate online gift guide, REI has hundreds of ideas to help outfit anyone on the list. Check back through the holiday season for our winter sale November 15 – 25, Cyber week running November 30 – December 2.

Highlights include:

REI's top gift picks: Give without guessing from REI's best-selling favorites including slippers, camp chairs, coolers and a cozy selection of apparel and gear to keep

Gifts under $25 and Gifts under $50 : Share a little stoke with friends from travel packs to mugs, and socks.

and Gifts under : Share a little stoke with friends from travel packs to mugs, and socks. Gifts under $100 : Sprinkle a little joy with gifts sure to add a little warmth or comfort on any outdoor adventure including blankets, packs, coffee press, thermal hats and lanterns.

: Sprinkle a little joy with gifts sure to add a little warmth or comfort on any outdoor adventure including blankets, packs, coffee press, thermal hats and lanterns. REI gift lists recommend a wide variety of gear and apparel ideas for her, for him and for them, sure to delight anyone on the list with everything from packs and headphones to bonfire pits and snowshoes.

Stocking stuffers: Stuff those stockings with lip balm and games, to hats and tiny tents.

Gifts from emerging brands: Top gifts from startup companies in the REI Path Ahead Ventures network which supports brands owned and led by Black, Indigenous, Latina/o/x, and Asian American and Pacific Islander founders.

Give meaningful gifts to friends and family without guessing. REI's online gift center makes it easy to find the best gifts by category or price point. From stocking stuffers like gift cards, socks, mittens, hats, headlamps, or insulated mugs, to bigger items including jackets, blankets, backpacks, tents or e-bikes, and gifts for pets or kiddos, REI's guide selections will help create outdoor memories for years to come.

Invite someone to go outside by gifting an REI Co-op membership for a lifetime of outdoor adventure. For a one-time $30 fee, REI Co-op membership gives loved ones year-round access to even better deals on favorite brands and a range of benefits, including deals access to the co-op's lightly used gear, and trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; an extended satisfaction guarantee window of one year, a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases in the form of a Member Reward; and more. In addition to discounts at the co-op's bike shop, REI members receive free flat tire repair (labor only, parts not included) and free machine wax for skis and snowboards.

REI Co-op members always enjoy free shipping, and everyone can enjoy free shipping for orders over $60. Order before 9 a.m. PT on December 20 for standard shipping to arrive by December 25. Following the co-op's cyber week sale, stay tuned for more incredible holiday deals throughout December, and take advantage of continued great deals – some just for REI members.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

