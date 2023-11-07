Celebrate the most magical season of the year with a rich calendar of culinary, artistic and festive events in the heart of Paris

News provided by

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

07 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of December, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris will host a series events fusing artistic flair, theatrical brilliance, music and Michelin- starred gastronomy – a unique ground-breaking concept on the Parisian hotel scene.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9223951-four-seasons-george-v-paris-celebrate-most-magical-season/

Continue Reading
Celebrate the most magical season of the year with a rich calendar of culinary, artistic and festive events in the heart of the City of Light
Celebrate the most magical season of the year with a rich calendar of culinary, artistic and festive events in the heart of the City of Light

Celebrations will kick off on 1st December at Le Cinq, where the three Michelin-starred restaurant will host "Opera Notes". Dishes created by Christian Le Squer will be paired with fine wines carefully selected by Eric Beaumard. Live piano and violin music accompanied by the voices of opera singers will grace the dining room, creating a harmonious musical symphony.

On 9th December, guests will immerse themselves in a night of lively celebrations at Le George. The energetic evening entitled 'Extravaganza' will celebrate Italian conviviality with a special Mediterranean menu featuring sharing plates by Chef Simone Zanoni.

On 16th December, guests will savor Chef Alan Taudon's signature dishes at L'Orangerie, immersing themselves in a quintessentially Parisian ambience within the iconic La Galerie at the heart of the Hotel. For this stylish occasion featuring theatrical and musical performances, the Hotel's mixologists will craft the most iconic cocktails of the city for guests to fully experience the city's vibrant and electrifying energy.

To experience the magic of Christmas Eve, guests will enjoy special menus created by Michelin- starred chefs. Diners can savour Perle Blanche Oysters with Champagne at Le Cinq, Bresse Chicken with Truffled Lentils at Le George, or Wild Turbot with Oscietra Caviar at La Galerie. These festive dinners will be enhanced by the soulful tunes of a Gospel choir, filling the Hotel with warmth and music.

The magic continues the following day with a Christmas Tea-Time crafted by Pastry Chef Michael Bartocetti, for an enchanting afternoon that can be enjoyed with family and friends, with Father Christmas himself!

To bid a stylish farewell to 2023 and ensure the last day of the year is truly memorable, 31st December will be transformed into a dazzling occasion. Guests will indulge exceptional culinary experiences at the Hotel's Michelin-starred restaurants. In this joyful ambience, the iconic countdown will take place in the heart of the Hotel, where guests will come together to ring in the New Year and dance the night away to tracks spun by a talented DJ.

Contact: 
samuelle.dorol@fourseasons.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265777/Four_Seasons_Hotel_George_V.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265806/Four_Seasons_Hotel_George_V_Paris_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Feiern Sie die magischste Zeit des Jahres mit einem reichhaltigen Kalender an kulinarischen, künstlerischen und festlichen Veranstaltungen im Herzen der Stadt des Lichts

Feiern Sie die magischste Zeit des Jahres mit einem reichhaltigen Kalender an kulinarischen, künstlerischen und festlichen Veranstaltungen im Herzen der Stadt des Lichts

Den ganzen Dezember hindurch wird das Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris eine Reihe wunderbar überraschender festlicher Dinner veranstalten, die...
Celebre la estación más mágica del año en el corazón de la Ciudad de la Luz

Celebre la estación más mágica del año en el corazón de la Ciudad de la Luz

A lo largo del mes de diciembre, el Four Seasons Hotel George V de París acogerá una serie de cenas festivas deliciosamente sorprendentes que...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.