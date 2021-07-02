Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with Regal this Independence Day Weekend and Score a FREE Pepsi®

"What better way to celebrate this weekend than with two of America's favorites: moviegoing and Pepsi," said John Curry, Regal's Senior Vice President of Food Services. "Offering this phenomenal deal for our valued guests so they can enjoy the latest blockbusters and their favorite concessions is just another way Regal strives to be the best place to watch a movie!"

Moviegoers will receive a free Pepsi or any other Pepsi-Cola beverage with every ticket purchased for any movie between July 2 through July 5, 2021. Tickets are available for purchase in-theatre, on the Regal app or online at REGmovies.com.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited! Subscribe today and enjoy as many movies as you want, whenever you want. Included with your subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Download the Regal mobile app and sign up today for Regal Unlimited.

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,958 screens in 520 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of May 31, 2021. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

