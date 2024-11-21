Celebrate the Season: Festive Events and Experiences in Coastal Mississippi

Travelers can experience winter on the Coast with curated events and experiences

BILOXI, Miss., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter approaches, Coastal Mississippi is excited to invite all travelers to experience its 62 miles of shorelines as they transform into a breathtaking holiday destination. From Southern coastal charm to the beauty of the Gulf Islands and more, Coastal Mississippi offers a variety of festive events and unique winter experiences to accommodate everything from families to solo travelers.

Travelers to Coastal Mississippi can expect a destination poised to welcome all with mild winter temperatures, a peaceful escape, and a pristine coastline along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Festive Events:

Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival: One of the South's most dazzling holiday displays featuring more than 1.5 million lights, animated displays, and a sparkling Ferris wheel overlooking the Gulf. Visitors can hop on a holiday train, stroll through Santa's Village to see working elves, take photos with Santa, and sip hot cocoa while soaking in the festive ambiance. Starting November 29 – December 31 .

Ocean Springs' Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Art Market : Known for its vibrant arts scene, Ocean Springs kicks off the season with a charming Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a holiday market showcasing handmade gifts, artwork, and local crafts. Visitors can stroll the historic downtown, aglow with festive lights, and enjoy live music, carolers, and cozy cafes. Thursday, December 5 .

Annual Christmas in the Pass: In downtown Pass Christian, this magical evening transforms the heart of the city into a winter wonderland for one of the biggest holiday events on the Gulf Coast. Travelers can join other shoppers as they explore everything from local good to crafts to festive experiences and more. Friday, December 6.

Christmas on the Water Parade: Held in Biloxi, this beloved tradition sees brightly lit boats parading along the coast, bringing holiday cheer to all who gather along the shoreline. The evening culminates with a spectacular fireworks display over the water, creating a breathtaking sight that families love. Saturday, December 7.

Unique Experiences for the Season:

Paradise Pier Fun Park: During the winter season, travelers can still set sail with the whole crew to Paradise Pier Fun Park in Biloxi for days filled with everything from thrilling rides, hand-crafted refreshments, and unbeatable views of the Mississippi Sound.

Jourdan River Blueway Trail: Travelers, adventure seekers, and everyone in-between can take a winter trip along the Jourdan River Blueway Trail for 8.5-mile trail through coastal floodplains and a riverine ecological system. From beautiful sunrises and comfortable temperatures, a day out on the tranquil waters during the shoulder season is a must visit.

Traintastic: Formerly known as the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, Traintastic in Gulfport is a unique offering for travelers with 50,000 square feet of fun for all ages. Everyone can enjoy over 50 interactive local landmarks, an amazing collection of layouts and model trains, and educational activities on the history of trains.

Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge: For a riveting experience featuring hiking, birdwatching and so much more, winter travelers can venture to the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge. During this time of the year, thousands of birds begin migrating to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to rest for the winter and are on display for all to see. Additionally, travelers can venture off through the pine savanna, tidal marsh, and pine scrub on the nature trail on property.

Live Oaks Bicycle Route: Located throughout Ocean Springs , winter travelers can embark on a cycling journey through the Live Oaks Bicycle Route, a 15.5 mile round-trip, which connects the Davis Bayou Area to the Coastal city at the Ocean Springs Historic L&N Train Depot. This trip promises smooth cycling, beautiful scenery and weather, and a pinch of history from the area.

"Coastal Mississippi is a magical place during the winter months," says Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "Our community comes alive with festive spirit and our diverse array of events and experiences truly offer a unique experience for all travelers. We can't wait to welcome families and friends to join us on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this season."

To plan your trip to Coastal Mississippi this winter, learn more about the season's festive events, and find even more unique experiences, visit CoastalMississippi.com .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

