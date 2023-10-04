Celebrate the Season with Pop-able Fall Flavors

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) As part of the season of change with leaves crunching underfoot and a crispness in the air, remember to pause to celebrate a food known for its change, crunching and crispness – popcorn.

In honor of National Popcorn Poppin' Month, a time when farmers head to the fields to harvest crops, gather with loved ones to celebrate this humble yet extraordinary snack. Whether it's prepped on the stove, in the microwave or purchased ready-to-eat, Americans consume around 14 billion quarts each year of the wholesome whole grain, according to the Popcorn Board.

With each kernel, popcorn's tantalizing aroma fills the air, setting off a journey of sensory bliss, as the sound of popping echoes in ears and the taste of buttery goodness dances on tongues. Whether enjoyed at the movies, during a cozy night in or at festive gatherings, popcorn brings people together, creating moments of shared joy and laughter. Catering to every palate, popcorn's versatility knows few boundaries, as it can be dressed up with caramel, chocolate or even savory seasonings.

Join the celebration this fall with a fitting recipe like Old Fashioned Bourbon Maple Popcorn with Pecans. Accented with warming flavors of bourbon, orange and bitters, this maple-glazed treat offers a fun, cocktail-inspired snack perfect for sharing.

Discover more snacks that celebrate fall flavors at Popcorn.org.

Old Fashioned Bourbon Maple Popcorn with Pecans

Servings: 4-6

8 cups popped popcorn

1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon bourbon

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 dash bitters

Place popcorn and pecans in large bowl.

In small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine maple syrup, bourbon and butter; bring to boil. Cook, swirling pan, 3-5 minutes, or until mixture thickens to corn syrup consistency. Stir in orange zest and bitters.

Drizzle maple syrup mixture over popcorn; toss to evenly coat. Cool completely and serve.

Tips: Substitute bourbon with rye or whiskey. For "mocktail" popcorn, substitute with non-alcoholic bourbon or whiskey.

