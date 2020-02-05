Celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14th with elegant "Pan-Fried Veal Chops with White Wine Sauce"

"Pan-Fried Veal Chops with White Wine Sauce" is a delicious recipe made with veal chops and herbs and then topped with a mouth-watering white wine sauce and garnished with a lemon slice and thyme springs. And with a whopping 63 grams of protein per serving and only 800 calories, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more nutritious Valentine's meal for you and your loved ones.

So this Valentine's Day, take the pressure off, and impress those you love with delicious and elegant "Pan-Fried Veal Chops with White Wine Sauce."

For the full "Pan-Fried Veal Chops with White Wine Sauce" recipe, click here.

Stirring up the romance can also be easy with this delectable Veal Sweetloaf recipe, featuring heart-shaped meatloaf topped with bacon. Yum!

More great veal recipes like, Veal Saltimbocca, Veal Martini and Veal Piccata can be found at vealmadeeasy. Information on veal production can be found at vealfarm.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff Program (www.beefboard.org) was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified beef councils, states may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About the North American Meat Institute:

NAMI, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is a national trade association that represents companies that process 95 percent of red meat and 70 percent of turkey products in the US and their suppliers throughout America. In addition, NAMI conducts scientific research through its Foundation designed to help meat and poultry companies improve their plants and their products. The Institute's many meetings and educational seminars also provide excellent networking and information-sharing opportunities for members of the industry.

"Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties."

