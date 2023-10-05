Celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day with Complimentary Event Hosted by Falvey Insurance Group

November 14th from 8:00-11:00 AM at The Crowne Plaza, Warwick, RI

WARWICK, R.I. , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is excited to announce a special event in honor of Women's Entrepreneurship Day. Join us on November 14th from 8:00 to 11:00 AM at The Crowne Plaza in Warwick, RI, as we mark Women's Entrepreneurship Day with the final installment of Women at the Helm's 2023 series, titled "Women on the Rise."

Women at the Helm Event from Falvey Insurance Group

The event will begin with a special keynote presentation from Wendy Taylor, Founder of West Place Animal Sanctuary. Wendy will offer insights and motivation for aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders. Taylor's success story is an embodiment of a passion for service, determination, and unwavering commitment.

Following the keynote will be a panel discussion amongst a diverse group of successful female business owners and leaders, offering a wealth of knowledge and experience. The audience will have the opportunity to engage with these inspiring women and learn from their unique entrepreneurial journeys.

Featured Panelists:

Jasmine Mendez , Owner at Thrive Cakery

, Owner at Thrive Cakery Michelle Murphy , Owner at Roots Hair Salon

, Owner at Roots Hair Salon Kelly Soule , Founder and Principal Planner at 8 Stratton Event Management

, Founder and Principal Planner at 8 Stratton Event Management Kyla Hanaway-Quinlan , Chief Operating Officer at Feast & Fettle

, Chief Operating Officer at Feast & Fettle Colleen and Riley Eyges , Co-Founders of Velo Vodka

, Co-Founders of Velo Vodka Geraldine Barclay-King , Owner at Geri's Bluffing Boutique

Complimentary registration for the event includes a full, hot breakfast sponsored by NextHome Ocean State Realty Group, networking opportunities, and access to the panel discussion and women-owned business exhibitors. The event is open to both men and women, and we encourage everyone to participate in these crucial conversations.

For event registration and further information, please visit Women at the Helm - Falvey Insurance Group.

About Falvey Insurance Group:

Falvey Insurance Group is a native Rhode Island organization committed to supporting diversity, inclusion, and gender equality in the workplace. As a 2023 winner of the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association's Gold Showcase Award for Other In-Person Event/Experience and a finalist for Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year by Business Insurance in 2022, our "Women at the Helm" speaker series has garnered recognition for its efforts in addressing the challenges faced by executive women. We are dedicated to empowering women on their professional journeys and promoting meaningful dialogues that drive positive change.

Learn more about "Women at the Helm" here.

For questions, please contact:

Megan Bell

Director of Marketing – Falvey Insurance Group

[email protected]

401-214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group