Celebrate World Well-Being Week By Supporting a Healthy Microbiome with Gundry MD Total Restore

An Ultimate Gut Guardian Supplement That Supports Healthy Digestion, Energy, and Cognitive Clarity

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Well-Being Week celebrates global awareness of the many aspects of well-being, including social, physical, emotional, and environmental health. This week emphasizes the importance of prioritizing well-being in our lives.

Steven Gundry M.D.—a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon turned regenerative medicine practitioner—says that gut health is the foundation of every aspect of wellness. Toxins, in our environment and food sources, take a toll on a healthy microbiome. So, here are three effective ways to support your gut health:

Gundry MD Total Restore is a revolutionary supplement that supports users in addressing issues associated with lectin consumption and a weakened gut lining. Lectins are proteins that bind to carbohydrates and are present in various foods.

Avoid Inflammatory Foods: Dr. Gundry advises reducing or eliminating foods high in lectins—a plant protein that may create tiny holes in the gut lining over time. Inflammatory lectin-rich foods, such as grains, beans, and nightshade vegetables, are best to avoid to improve gut health. Incorporate Polyphenol-Rich Foods: Adding foods rich in polyphenols, such as berries, dark chocolate, coffee, and olive oil, can help nourish beneficial gut bacteria and support a healthy gut environment. Take Pro-Digestive Supplements: Adding high-quality, gut health-boosting supplements like Gundry MD® Total Restore® to your routine can support gut health by providing essential nutrients that might be missing from your diet.

Gundry MD Total Restore contains a blend of 20 pro-digestive ingredients scientifically backed to support a strong and healthy gut lining. Maintaining a healthy gut lining not only helps promote better digestion but can also help sharpen your mind, boost your energy levels, and support your joints and muscles, enhancing your overall well-being.†*

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore is a powerful dietary supplement designed to promote a healthy gut lining. It contains a special blend of 20 pro-digestive ingredients, including L-Glutamine, Licorice Root Extract, and N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine, which work together to help strengthen your gut and support comfortable bowel movements and smooth digestion. By helping your gut process food more efficiently, Gundry MD Total Restore can aid in managing weight loss goals and curbing unhealthy cravings for junk foods.†*

Taking care of your gut lining not only benefits your digestive health but also enhances your muscles, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. As your gut starts to absorb vital nutrients more effectively, you can feel stronger and more active. Additionally, due to the gut-brain connection, Gundry MD Total Restore supports a sharp mind. Overall, Gundry MD Total Restore is the ultimate gut health supplement, addressing issues like fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, and digestive discomfort to help promote overall wellness.†*

Gundry MD Total Restore Key Ingredients

L-Glutamine: An amino acid that soothes your gut lining and helps reduce cravings for junk food, supporting a healthy weight.†*

PepZin GI™: A combination of Zinc and L-carnosine, scientifically backed to soothe the GI tract. This can lead to smoother digestion, improved energy levels, and healthier skin and joints.†*

Licorice Root Extract: Supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria to strengthen the gut wall.†*

N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine: A powerful compound that can ease joint discomfort and helps combat the absorption of harmful lectins in the gut.†*

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore capsules are designed for easy swallowing, ensuring convenience for all users. Dr. Steven Gundry recommends taking all three capsules with your largest meal of the day to help optimize absorption and effectiveness. Alternatively, you have the flexibility to take one capsule with each meal throughout the day.

Consistency is key to achieving optimal results, so incorporating Gundry MD Total Restore into your daily routine is highly advised.*

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping). The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry's Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD YouTube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. Gut Check , Dr. Gundry's latest book, provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD