"I Have More Energy, Sleep Better, and Better Elimination" - Gundry MD Total Restore Earns Rave Reviews for Transforming Gut Health

One of Gundry MD's Bestselling Gut-Support formulas, Gundry MD Total Restore, Receives Overwhelming Praise For Supporting Healthy Digestion, Reducing Cravings, and Promoting Boosted Energy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® , the science-based wellness brand founded by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry, continues to earn outstanding reviews for its gut-support formula Total Restore™ . Thousands of customers report smoother digestion, reduced unhealthy cravings, improved daily energy, and an overall boost in vitality, solidifying Total Restore as one of today's leading gut-health supplements.✝

Gundry MD Total Restore is a supplement designed to help support a strong, healthy gut lining and promote optimal digestive wellness. Formulated with a cutting-edge blend of 20 ingredients based on Dr. Gundry’s extensive research, Total Restore helps the body maintain healthy intestinal integrity, a key factor in smooth digestion, reduced cravings, comfortable bowel movements, and improved daily energy.

What Is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Inspired by Steven Gundry, MD's philosophy, "When you take care of your gut, your gut takes care of you." Total Restore has become a customer favorite for anyone seeking natural, comprehensive support for digestive comfort and overall well-being.

Gundry MD Total Restore Real Reviews

" I have noticed a big improvement with digestive issues and much less cravings for junk foods which took maybe several weeks or so with on/off use. It's now part of my daily regiment. The savings on buying sugary junk is now applied towards purchasing this supplement ."✝* - Carrie

."✝* - Carrie " I love what Total Restore has done for my body so far. As promised, my gut function feels like it is improving. I have more energy, sleep better, and have significantly better elimination. My skin feels softer, is less dry, and looks healthier overall. I can't wait to see how things progress as I give it more time to work ."✝* - Christine

."✝* - Christine "Dear Dr. Gundry, I want to thank you for the Total Restore. I am quite surprised that something finally works for me! I have noticed that my cravings are gone, I have more energy and I seem to be sleeping better. Thank you again for making a product that actually works!"✝* - Rita

Gundry MD Total Restore Key Ingredients

Total Restore features a powerful blend of ingredients selected for their ability to support gut lining integrity, digestive comfort, and whole-body vitality. Some of the key active ingredients include:

Licorice Root Extract – Helps soothe the digestive tract and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

– Helps soothe the digestive tract and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. L-Glutamine – An essential amino acid crucial for maintaining a strong gut lining and supporting healthy digestion and cravings control.

– An essential amino acid crucial for maintaining a strong gut lining and supporting healthy digestion and cravings control. N-Acetyl-D-Glucosamine – Helps the body build and maintain a resilient intestinal lining while also supporting joint and muscle comfort.

– Helps the body build and maintain a resilient intestinal lining while also supporting joint and muscle comfort. PepZin GI® (Zinc-L-Carnosine) – A clinically studied compound shown to support the stomach lining, promote digestive comfort, and help maintain the integrity of the digestive tract.✝

Gundry MD Total Restore Ingredient Breakdown

L-Glutamine: Supports Gut Lining Integrity & Digestive Comfort

L-Glutamine is an essential amino acid that plays a vital role in maintaining a strong, healthy gut lining. It helps fuel the cells of the intestinal wall, supports smooth digestion, and promotes optimal nutrient absorption. By reinforcing the gut barrier, L-Glutamine also helps curb unhealthy cravings and supports healthy body weight goals.✝

Licorice Root Extract: Soothes the Digestive Tract & Supports Healthy Gut Flora

Licorice Root Extract is known for its calming properties and its ability to help support the mucosal lining of the gut. This powerful botanical helps encourage the growth of beneficial probiotics, promotes digestive comfort, and supports a balanced gut environment — an essential foundation for lasting gut health.✝

N-Acetyl-D-Glucosamine: Helps Build a Strong Gut Lining & Supports Joint Comfort

N-Acetyl-D-Glucosamine is a specialized compound that assists the body in maintaining and reinforcing the integrity of the intestinal wall. In addition to supporting healthy gut function, it helps promote joint and muscle comfort — making it a standout ingredient for active individuals and those seeking whole-body support.✝

PepZin GI (Zinc-L-Carnosine): Supports the Stomach Lining & Optimizes Digestive Function

PepZin GI is a clinically studied blend of zinc and L-carnosine designed to support the health of the stomach lining and promote digestive comfort. This ingredient helps maintain the structural integrity of the digestive tract, enhances nutrient absorption, and reinforces the body's natural processes for healthy digestion.✝

Botanical Extracts, Amino Acids & Plant Compounds: Synergistic Support for Total Gut Health

Total Restore rounds out its formula with a robust combination of complementary nutrients — including herbs, amino acids, and plant compounds — that work in harmony to help "shore up" the gut, support daily energy, promote regularity, and reinforce the connection between gut health and whole-body wellness.✝

Gundry MD Total Restore Key Benefits

Gundry MD Total Restore delivers a wide range of powerful benefits designed to help support digestive wellness and whole-body vitality. As one of the top-rated gut-health supplements on the market, it has earned exceptional reviews for its ability to help users take control of their digestive health and feel their best every day.

Supports a Strong & Healthy Gut Lining - Total Restore is engineered to help reinforce the gut lining — the critical barrier that protects the body from harmful lectins, endotoxins, and unwanted bacteria. By supporting a strong intestinal wall, this formula helps promote smooth, comfortable digestion and overall gastrointestinal health.✝

Promotes Smoother Digestion & Less Bloating- A healthier gut lining means food moves through the digestive system more efficiently. Customers report easier, more comfortable digestion, reduced bloating, and improved regularity, helping them feel lighter and more at ease after meals.✝

Helps Control Unhealthy Food Cravings - By supporting balanced gut function and more efficient nutrient absorption, Total Restore can help reduce cravings for unhealthy, high-sugar, or highly processed foods. Users often report feeling more satisfied throughout the day, making it easier to maintain healthy eating habits and support weight-management goals.✝

Supports Healthy Weight & a Flatter-Looking Stomach - With fewer cravings, better digestion, and improved nutrient utilization, Total Restore supports a healthy, balanced metabolism. Many users report feeling slimmer, lighter, and more comfortable in their stomach area.✝*

Boosts Daily Energy & Nutrient Absorption - A healthy gut can better absorb vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants — all of which play a key role in sustained daily energy. Customers consistently report feeling more energized, alert, and capable throughout the day once their gut is functioning optimally.✝

Supports Cognitive Clarity Through the Gut-Brain Axis - Total Restore supports the gut-brain connection, helping promote mental clarity, focus, and overall cognitive wellbeing. Many users say they feel more alert, less foggy, and more productive.✝

Promotes Joint & Muscle Comfort for an Active Lifestyle -Key ingredients like N-Acetyl-D-Glucosamine help support joint comfort and mobility, making Total Restore a valuable addition for individuals who lead physically active lives or experience occasional joint stiffness.✝

Who Should Use Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore is designed for anyone looking to naturally support their digestive health, strengthen their gut lining, and enhance overall well-being. This formula is especially beneficial for individuals who experience occasional digestive discomfort or those who suspect their gut may not be functioning at its best. Total Restore may be an excellent choice for people who want support with:

Occasional digestive discomfort or irregularity

Feeling bloated, heavy, or sluggish after meals

Managing unhealthy cravings throughout the day

Supporting a flatter-looking stomach and abdominal comfort

Maintaining healthy body weight goals

Supporting joint and muscle comfort for an active lifestyle

Improving low energy levels or brain fog connected to gut health✝

Because Total Restore helps reinforce the gut lining and promote smoother, more efficient digestion, it can be a valuable addition for anyone prioritizing long-term gut wellness or aiming to support the body's natural digestive processes.

What Is Intestinal Permeability?

Intestinal permeability, commonly called a "leaky gut," occurs when microscopic openings develop in the gut lining, allowing unwanted particles such as endotoxins, lectins, and harmful bacteria to escape into the bloodstream. When this protective barrier becomes compromised, it can trigger a wide range of wellness concerns that many people don't immediately connect to the gut. Some common signs that may be associated with increased intestinal permeability include:

Digestive issues or discomfort

Occasional tiredness or sluggishness

Brain fog or reduced mental clarity

Increased cravings for unhealthy foods

Difficulty managing weight

Occasional joint or muscle discomfort

Skin concerns or irritation

Many modern foods, especially those high in lectins, can bind to the intestinal wall and contribute to this process. Over time, these tiny "tears" allow foreign particles to breach the barrier and enter the bloodstream, potentially affecting digestion, energy, and overall comfort.

Total Restore is specifically formulated to help support a strong, resilient gut lining. By reinforcing intestinal integrity, it promotes smoother digestion, reduced cravings, improved comfort, and whole-body wellbeing from the inside out.✝

Where Can I Purchase Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore is available exclusively through the official Gundry MD website and the authorized Gundry MD store on Amazon. Purchasing directly from these channels ensures you receive a fresh, authentic product backed by the company's 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

It is important to note that Total Restore should not be purchased from Walmart or any unauthorized third-party retailers. Products sold outside of official channels cannot be guaranteed as genuine and are not eligible for Gundry MD's satisfaction guarantee.

Gundry MD Total Restore FAQ

How do I use Gundry MD Total Restore? Gundry MD Total Restore is simple and convenient to incorporate into your daily routine. The recommended dosage is three easy-to-swallow capsules per day. Most customers prefer taking all three capsules with their largest meal, but you may also take one capsule with each meal if that better suits your schedule. For best results, use consistently and as directed.

When can I expect results from Gundry MD Total Restore? Many users begin noticing improvements in digestion, energy, and overall comfort within just a few days of starting Total Restore. However, for most people, the most noticeable benefits develop gradually over the course of two to three weeks as the gut lining becomes more supported. Because every individual is different, results may vary — but consistent daily use typically yields the best outcomes.✝

Is Gundry MD Total Restore a probiotic? No. Gundry MD Total Restore is not a probiotic and does not contain any probiotic strains. While probiotics focus on balancing the bacteria in your gut, Total Restore takes a different approach by helping support and nourish the gut lining itself. A stronger, healthier gut lining creates an ideal environment for beneficial bacteria to thrive, meaning Total Restore can complement, and even enhance, the results of any high-quality probiotic you may already be taking.*

What if it doesn't work for me? Every individual responds differently to dietary supplements, and Gundry MD understands that results may vary from person to person. While the company believes that most people can benefit from Total Restore, it is backed by a 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee. If you are not completely satisfied after using the product for a full 90 days, you can return it for a refund of your purchase price — no hassle, no risk.



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness , Total Restore , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox ™detailing his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

