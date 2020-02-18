Celebrated Mortgage Expert Todd Duncan to Keynote Motto Mortgage Annual Conference

Motto Mortgage is the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S. and has more than 100 Motto Mortgage offices open in over 30 states. Earlier this year, the Motto Mortgage brand was named to Entrepreneur magazine's 41 st annual Franchise 500® list, ranking #395 overall and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category*. The franchise brand is also among the top 5% of fastest-growing emerging franchises ** according to Franchise Grade®.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd Duncan as the keynote speaker for our 2020 Motto MILE Summit. His presentation will offer a unique opportunity for our network to learn from one of the foremost real estate industry coaches and implement his expertise in their own businesses," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

The Motto MILE Summit is sponsored in part by: Blink Swag, Caliber, Clear to Close, Finance of America, First Funding, Michigan Mutual, Outbound Engine, Paychex, Plaza, Peoples Processing, QLMS, Total Expert and UWM.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 100 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.



*Motto Mortgage was ranked in the 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500® and was named first in Entrepreneur's category for Miscellaneous Financial Services. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 1,105 participating franchise systems.

**Motto Mortgage is among the top 5 percent fastest-growing emerging franchises from 2017 to 2019, based on an analysis of over 2,800 franchise systems performed by Franchise Grade®, during the 36-month period ended December 3­1, 2018.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

Related Links

https://www.mottomortgage.com

