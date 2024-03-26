Celebrating 10,000 GitHub Stars for NebulaGraph

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to share that NebulaGraph has reached a significant milestone on our journey of empowering enterprises with stable and reliable infrastructure software! We have reached 10,000 stars on GitHub! It is not easy as only 3,400 GitHub repos have more than 10,000 stars all over the world. This achievement comes five years after our initial release, and we couldn't have done it without you.

"The graph databases that were available in the market at the time were basically either standalone versions or not highly scalable. After fully understanding the industry's demand for graph databases, and recognizing the shortcomings of existing graph database products, I began to invest in the research and development of NebulaGraph in 2018." Sherman Ye, the founder and CEO of Vesoft, said. "From the moment we wrote the first line of code for NebulaGraph, we realized that it had to be an open-source, distributed, linearly scalable, and high-performance graph database."

NebulaGraph hits 10K stars on GitHub, marking a milestone in its journey of providing reliable infrastructure software. Post this

We want to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to each one of you in the community for your participation, contribution and support. From contributing codes and reporting bugs, to providing sincere feedback on our product, you have been instrumental in helping us reach this milestone.

Since NebulaGraph's first beta release in May 2019, We have achieved:

106 contributors

2,599 merged pull requests

25 releases

5,000,000+ downloads

2,000+ enterprise users

Let's take a look back at how we got here with top 10 milestones and what you could expect next!

Our journey commenced in October 2018, with the establishment of Vesoft to embark on the NebulaGraph project. By June 2019, we had launched the initial alpha version of NebulaGraph, turning it open-source and inviting a broader community to experiment and provide feedback. By October 2019, 360 Digital had incorporated NebulaGraph into their production, marking a significant milestone in the product's maturity.

We've seen tremendous growth since then. We held our first large annual community conference, NebulaGraph User Conference, in October 2021, to engage our community to share their experiences and expectations. In September 2022, we launched NebulaGraph on AWS, Azure and Alibaba Cloud , and soon followed by a rapid community growth and 1,000 enterprise users by the end of the year.

Our hard work did not go unnoticed. In August 2023, Gartner recognized Vesoft as a trusted vendor for NebulaGraph, a leading open-source distributed graph database renowned for its exceptional management capabilities of datasets containing hundreds of billions of vertices and trillions of edges, and DB-Engines ranked it as the top 3 graph databases worldwide since Apr 2023.

In September 2023, we introduced "Graph RAG" with Llamindex , a concept leveraging knowledge graphs and Large Language Models (LLMs) to enhance search engines' contextual understanding. And now, we've reached our most recent milestone: 10,000 GitHub stars!

"I am extremely proud and grateful to see 10,000 stars on GitHub," says Sherman Ye. "This represents the support from our open-source community users, which will continue to inspire and drive us to create better products for the community. The achievements of NebulaGraph today couldn't be made without the support of the community. Thank you to everyone involved in the journey."

In the days ahead, NebulaGraph is set to continue its exciting journey of innovation and growth. We are devoted to strengthening the stability and performance of NebulaGraph, making it faster, easier to use and more intuitive. Furthermore, we are broadening our suite of offerings with the development of the NebulaGraph DbaaS version and the roll-out of new features in our upcoming major releases. As we explore the possibilities of graph technology, we are committed to helping businesses harness their data's potential by providing robust infrastructure software. As always, we are grounding our work on user insights and feedback, and we are excited to have such a committed community!

In conclusion, we are incredibly thankful to our community for all the support and feedback we have received over the years! Your contributions have made NebulaGraph a battle-tested distributed scalable graph database. We are so excited about the journey ahead to empower more enterprises to unlock the relationship between hidden data, and we are looking forward to your continued support and feedback!

Here's to the next 10,000 stars!

About Vesoft

Vesoft is devoted to the development of NebulaGraph, an open-source, distributed and scalable graph database. With the ability to handle super-large-scale data sets with hundreds of billions of nodes and trillions of edges while maintaining millisecond-level query latency, NebulaGraph is trusted by leading corporations worldwide across sectors such as banking, financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications, and more. From financial risk management to real-time recommendations and knowledge graph creation, NebulaGraph excels in diverse business scenarios. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Vesoft is committed to empowering enterprises with stable and reliable infrastructure software. Get started for free at https://www.nebula-graph.io/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vesoft