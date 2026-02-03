Celebrating 15 Years: Chicago Nonprofit Ladies of Virtue Expands LOV Day Beyond Chicago and Launches "The Year of Virtue"

For the first time, LOV is bringing its signature annual LOV Day to Washington, D.C. and Atlanta through local partnerships.

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 15 years of empowering Black girls through mentorship, leadership development, and self-love, nationally recognized nonprofit Ladies of Virtue (LOV) is expanding its signature initiative, LOV Day , beyond Chicago for the first time.

LOV Logo

This expansion launches "The Year of Virtue," a yearlong celebration of LOV's purpose, impact, and legacy within and beyond its Chicago roots. The Year of Virtue affirms LOV's long-standing belief that strong leadership is built on strong character, centering values such as integrity, courage, and self-worth alongside academic and professional success.

Founded in Chicago by CEO and Founder Jamila Trimuel, Ladies of Virtue has spent the past decade and a half preparing Black girls ages 9 to 24 to succeed academically, professionally, and personally while cultivating confidence, purpose, and civic leadership. Now, in honor of its 15-year milestone, LOV is bringing its highly anticipated annual LOV Day to new cities through partnerships with Stella's Girls Inc. in the Washington, D.C. area and the Campsgiving Foundation in Atlanta, expanding its community-centered model beyond Chicago for the first time. LOV Day, traditionally held during Black History Month and Valentine's Day, is a hallmark celebration centered on self-love, affirmation, and community care. The initiative includes LOV's signature LOV Boxes, thoughtfully curated packages filled with self-care items, affirmations, and educational materials, distributed during interactive workshops designed to uplift and empower Black girls.

"For 15 years, Ladies of Virtue has been committed to making sure Black girls know they are seen, heard, and worthy," said Trimuel. "Expanding LOV Day nationally is not just about growth; it is about impact. The Year of Virtue represents our commitment to reaching more girls, strengthening communities, and grounding leadership in character, not just achievement. We believe strong leaders are built on strong character, and by partnering with trusted organizations in each city, we are honoring the resources already present while adding to them and expanding the reach of love, mentorship, and opportunity."

Through this expansion, LOV and its established community partners will host LOV Day packing events, box distributions, and empowerment workshops. This community-centered approach ensures the initiative remains rooted in local needs while expanding access to love, mentorship, and character-based leadership development for Black girls across state lines.

To date, Ladies of Virtue has served more than 3,000 girls and their families, providing mentorship, college and career readiness programming, and long-term alumni support through its "LOV for Life" model. Graduates continue to receive guidance for up to six years beyond high school, reinforcing LOV's commitment to sustainable, long-term impact.

As LOV enters its next chapter, The Year of Virtue will include multi-city activations, storytelling, community partnerships, and expanded programming, all grounded in the organization's mission to instill purpose, passion, and perseverance in the next generation of Black women leaders.

For more information about Ladies of Virtue and LOV Day, visit www.lovchicago.org .

ABOUT LADIES OF VIRTUE

Founded in 2011, Ladies of Virtue (LOV) is the leading mentoring and leadership program for Black girls in Chicago, with a mission of instilling purpose, passion, and perseverance in girls ages 9 to 18. For more than 10 years, the organization has empowered Black girls in underserved communities by building their confidence for college and careers, while simultaneously preparing them to become change agents in their communities. They are the only Chicago-based organization to offer a community-based model that integrates culture, one-on-one mentorship, group mentoring, leadership development, and mental health support exclusively for Black girls. LOV has been recognized by The Obama Foundation, the University of Chicago, and the Chicago Innovation Awards.

