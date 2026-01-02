Celebrating 15 Years of The Soraya! Chicago Symphony Orchestra Makes Soraya Debut with Maestro Riccardo Muti

News provided by

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at California State University, Northridge

Jan 02, 2026, 11:15 ET

Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets starting at $84 at TheSoraya.org.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO), led by Music Director Emeritus for Life Riccardo Muti, will make its debut at The Soraya with a program that includes Brahms's final symphony, Hindemith's dramatic masterwork Mathis der Maler, and Strauss Jr.'s sweepingly romantic Overture to The Gypsy Baron. This performance is part of CSO and Maestro Muti's seven-city tour across the western United States.

The CSO concert on Thursday, Jan. 22 is one of five Crystal Series events celebrating The Soraya's 15th Anniversary. These performances highlight The Soraya's commitment to connecting audiences with world-class artists and international performing arts. 

"Over the last 15 years, The Soraya has presented some of the world's finest orchestras, shining in the venue's exceptional acoustics," said Soraya Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber. "As a native-born Chicagoan who grew up attending CSO concerts, I relish the idea of bringing them to The Soraya before my tenure concludes. I am grateful to lead underwriter Anthony Pritzker, a fellow Chicagoan and great L.A. arts supporter."

The CSO concert will be followed by an intimate dinner celebrating the Soraya's 15th Anniversary and the final season of Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber. Funds raised from this dinner will benefit the 15th Anniversary as well as the newly announced Thor Steingraber Fund for Artistic Innovation.

Program

STRAUSS, JR. Overture to The Gypsy Baron

HINDEMITH Mathis der Maler

BRAHMS Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98

On rare occasions has The Soraya's Great Hall resounded with Brahms, the Romantic composer often grouped with Bach and Beethoven as the most important composers of two centuries of music, encompassing the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic periods.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is known for its mastery of Brahms, including recordings by notable conductors Georg Solti, James Levine, and Daniel Barenboim. Paul Hindemith's Mathis der Maler (Mathias the Painter) questions the role of the artist in society, was composed in 1934 and performed by the Los Angeles Symphony the same year under the baton of Otto Klemperer. The evening will open with the overture to Johann Strass, Jr's The Gypsy Baron.

CLICK HERE to read the full press release

SOURCE Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at California State University, Northridge

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

FLY ME TO THE MOON: A TRIBUTE TO QUINCY JONES

FLY ME TO THE MOON: A TRIBUTE TO QUINCY JONES

The Soraya will pay homage to the giant of American music, Quincy Jones, on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. The concert, featuring vocalists Ms. Lisa...
GRAHAM100 - The Soraya Presents the Culmination of the Martha Graham Dance Company's 100th Anniversary

GRAHAM100 - The Soraya Presents the Culmination of the Martha Graham Dance Company's 100th Anniversary

The final season of Martha Graham Dance Company's (MGDC) three-year centennial celebration premieres at The Soraya with three monumental pieces: The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Music

Music

Entertainment

Entertainment

Art

Art

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics