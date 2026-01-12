The Soraya Celebrates Fifth Annual Jazz at Naz Festival Gerald Clayton's Sacredness, a tribute to Duke Ellington's legendary Concerts of Sacred Music Opens Jazz at Naz on Jan. 31

Seven events from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21; Tickets start at $46; Livestream Passes start at $19.99. Learn more here.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual Jazz at Naz festival begins at The Soraya on Jan. 31 with Sacredness, led by 2026 GRAMMY® nominated Musical Director Gerald Clayton, choral ensemble Tonality, and vocalists Michael Mayo and Christie Dashiell. Internationally acclaimed choreographer, and performer, Josette Wiggan rounds out the cast to bring dance into this celebration of Duke Ellington's Concerts of Sacred Music. Less than 24 hours after their Sacredness performance, on Feb. 1, the principal cast will find out if they've won a GRAMMY in their nominated categories.

"Ellington's Concerts of Sacred Music have inspired me for many years, and I have been seeking the right opportunity and the ideal artist to lead this important work," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director. "Gerald Clayton is the perfect artist for this large collaborative endeavor. He brings a mix of respect for Ellington's original and a vision to expand and embellish, bringing the work into our morning era. This is a monumental project with a group of generational artists."

A jazz epicenter in Los Angeles, Jazz at Naz has showcased major debuts for emerging artists such as two-time GRAMMY®-winner Samara Joy and created a home for the world's jazz legends such as John Pizzarelli, Branford Marsalis, Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés, and Charles Lloyd, and turned the spotlight on influential crossover artists such as Bobby and Taylor McFerrin, Jon Batiste, Gregory Porter, and more. It's now recognized as one of the best winter jazz festivals on the West Coast and The Soraya is recognized by DownBeat Magazine as one of the top jazz venues in the world and a "jazz destination for performers and Southern Californian audience members alike."

Jazz at Naz runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21 . Great Hall events include Gerald Clayton and the cast of Sacredness (Jan. 31); Love Inside Out: Valentine's Day with Veronica Swift (Feb. 14); Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Feb. 18); and Alonzo King LINES Ballet (Feb. 21).

The Arturo O'Farrill Trio opens the Jazz Club on Feb. 5 followed by Cécile McLorin Salvant (Feb. 6-7), and the Anat Cohen Quartetinho (Feb. 11-12). The Jazz Club, a unique setting built on The Soraya's main stage, offers standing sections, riser seating, and table seating with the option to pre-order dinner.

Livestream : Behind-the-scenes content and interviews with the artists in addition to full concert. $19.99/ concert or $59 for streaming package.

The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for The Performing Arts (The Soraya) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art 1,700-seat theatre that opened in 2011 as the Valley Performing Arts Center (VPAC). Through a transformative gift by Younes and Soraya Nazarian, the venue was renamed The Soraya in 2017. The Soraya is located on the campus of California State University Northridge, the intellectual and cultural heart of the San Fernando Valley.

Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber, in his 12th year leading the organization, sums up what makes The Soraya a central piece of Los Angeles arts and culture. "At The Soraya, we hold a high standard of excellence for every performance from a vast array of artistic disciplines, and we hold steadfast to our commitment to the value and impact of the performing arts in community-building, for the Valley's 1.8 million residents and beyond."

The Soraya's 2025-26 Season is a journey through the expansive sounds of orchestras, the freestyle vibes of jazz, the innovations of dance luminaries, and a vast array of global voices. The Soraya continues its vigorous commitment to excelling, innovating, and amplifying access for Valley residents, students, and arts lovers across Southern California.

