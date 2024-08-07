Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence: Bailey's Legacy of Innovation and Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks a momentous milestone for Bailey as the company celebrates its 75th year in business. Since its founding in 1949, Bailey has grown from a small family business into a leading provider of material handling solutions, renowned for its commitment to innovation, customer service, and community engagement.

A Legacy of Innovation

Bailey Equipment and Intralogistics celebrated 75 years in business.

Bailey's journey over the past 75 years is a testament to its dedication to innovation. From its early days, the company has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of its customers. The founder, Jim Bailey, was not only an entrepreneur but also a hands-on leader in the field of industrial engineering. He was deeply involved in designing intricate racking and conveyor systems, laying the groundwork for Bailey's future in advanced material handling solutions. After years of establishing itself as the premium forklift provider in the southeast, Bailey has returned to its roots of engineered systems.

Today, Bailey offers a comprehensive range of material handling solutions, including advanced warehouse design, automation, and sustainability initiatives. By integrating cutting-edge technologies from industry leaders like Crown Equipment, Cat Lift Trucks, Jungheinrich, and GreyOrange robotics, Bailey ensures its clients benefit from the latest advancements in efficiency, safety, and productivity.

Commitment to Customers and Community

Throughout its history, Bailey has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional customer service. With ten locations across Tennessee, north Georgia, and southeastern Kentucky, Bailey ensures that its clients receive timely and reliable support. The company's 200 certified technicians and four-hour response-time guarantee underscore its dedication to keeping customers' operations running smoothly.

"Our success over the past 75 years is built on a foundation of exceptional service and a people first mentality," said Justin Bailey, President of Bailey. "We are proud of our history and excited about the future as we continue to grow and serve our clients with the best intralogistics solutions in the industry."

As a family-owned and operated business, Bailey takes pride in its strong community ties and commitment to sustainability. The company is certified woman-owned and is the first TRUE Zero Waste forklift dealership in the nation. These distinctions reflect Bailey's ongoing efforts to operate responsibly and give back to the communities it serves.

Looking Ahead

As Bailey celebrates this significant anniversary, the company looks forward to the future with a renewed commitment to excellence. By embracing new technologies like material handling robots and maintaining its focus on customer service, Bailey is well-positioned to continue its legacy of innovation and service for many more years to come. This celebration also marks a return to its roots, highlighting the engineering spirit of Jim Bailey and the full circle evolution to offering complete intralogistics solutions.

About Bailey

Founded in 1949, Bailey provides end-to-end intralogistics solutions that keep customers running efficiently. With 10 locations throughout Tennessee, north Georgia, and southeastern Kentucky, Bailey offers forklifts and other equipment from leading brands, including Crown Equipment, CAT Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, and Jungheinrich, as well as rentals and 24/7 parts and service. With over 200 certified technicians and a four-hour response-time guarantee, Bailey ensures clients get the support they need when they need it.

Bailey's intralogistics solutions go beyond forklifts, delivering comprehensive warehouse design, racking, automation, and storage solutions. Proud to be family-owned, certified woman-owned, and the first TRUE Zero Waste forklift dealership in the nation, Bailey remains committed to excellence. For more information, visit Bailey.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jenna Roberts

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 615-242-0351

SOURCE The Bailey Company