Celebrating 8 Years of CoinEx -- Go Coin8x, Together, Let's Go Further

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx is excited to announce its 8th Anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone for the global crypto exchange. This year, CoinEx introduces the anniversary theme "Voyage" — a symbolic tribute to the exchange's eight-year journey through the ever-changing "crypto seas".

Eight years is a journey shaped by resilience, discipline, and commitment to users. In an industry marked by rapid changes and shifting narratives, CoinEx has remained steady and trust-worthy, CoinEx builds its foundation on long-term values rather than short-term hype. In this journey, CoinEx is persistent to guide users safely through the waves.

Three Core Values That Have Guided CoinEx's Eight-Year Journey

Across eight years of market cycles, CoinEx has remained grounded in three core principles that guide every step of its development: user-centric, maintaining high transparency, and pursuing sustainable and organic growth.

These values have shaped how CoinEx builds products, makes decisions, and responds to industry.

In 2025, these principles translated into meaningful expansion. CoinEx launched CoinEx Vault to offer safer, verifiable asset custody; introduced OnChain, a hybrid trading solution that blends the openness of DEXs with the convenience of CEXs; rolled out CoinEx Pay to simplify everyday crypto payments; and upgraded its Flexible and Fixed Savings products with some of the industry's highest APYs. Each product reflects CoinEx's commitment to creating real value for users.

Throughout the eight year journey, CoinEx chooses to be an open and trust-worthy exchange. CoinEx is one of the earliest centralized exchanges to publicly release Proof of Reserve. Since 2022, CoinEx has prioritized transparency, publishing reserve data monthly, providing on-chain data, public addresses, and Merkle-tree proofs. This allows users to verify data and trade with confidence, it is redefining what it means to be a reliable exchange.

Beyond product launches and constant updates, CoinEx has continued to deepen its global presence. Positioned as a crypto trading expert, CoinEx continues to explore new opportunities to reach a global audience. This year, CoinEx supported the Native BTCFi Summit and participated in major blockchain events such as Coinfest Asia 2025, TOKEN 2049, Labitconf 2025, and the Singapore Tech Innovation Expo 2025. This approach underscores the dedication of CoinEx to cultivate an environment for industry advancement.

A Series of Celebrations

Reaching eight years in this fast-moving industry is no small achievement. To express gratitude for the trust and support from our global community, CoinEx will launch a series of anniversary campaigns and community events. Users can look forward to:

Exclusive Anniversary Rewards

Special community activities

SNS Giveaways

Fun offline events

Please follow CoinEx's X for more information and updates and stay tuned for the celebrations.

Eight years is not the end of a voyage — it is the beginning of an even greater one. CoinEx will uphold its responsibilities as an exchange: delivering security, transparency, and a world-class trading experience. Together with our global users, we will continue to explore, innovate, and sail toward a more open, free, and promising future.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

