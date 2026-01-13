CoinEx Futures Trial Funds -- Start Real Futures Trading with Zero Principal

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx launched Futures Trial Funds in Rewards Center, a new initiative designed to help new users experience real futures trading without committing their own capital. CoinEx lowers the entry barrier for users who wish to explore futures trading strategies, understand market dynamics, and gain hands-on experience before deploying personal funds.

What is Futures Trial Funds?

Futures Trial Funds can be used directly in the live futures market to allow users to start futures trading with zero initial principal, while operating in the same real market environment as standard futures trading.

Users can receive a voucher for trial capital to use as position margin and to cover transaction fees, funding fees, and losses. Most importantly, any profits generated from trading with Futures Trial Funds can be fully withdrawn, offering users a genuine opportunity to turn simulated capital into real earnings.

The core objective is to encourage hands-on learning, act as a gateway to practical futures trading experience, understand market dynamics, test strategies, and build confidence in a real trading environment without initial risk to principal assets.

With the launch of Futures Trial Funds, CoinEx, positioned as "Your Trading Expert", continues its commitment to making advanced trading tools more user-friendly. By combining zero-principal entry, real-market exposure, and freely withdrawable profits, CoinEx aims to provide a practical and transparent pathway for users to explore futures trading with confidence.

Read more about how to use the Trial Fund for Futures Trading

Risk Reminder

CoinEx emphasizes that futures trading involves market volatility and requires sound risk management. While Futures Trial Funds remove the need for initial capital, trading outcomes still depend on market conditions and user decisions. Users are encouraged to familiarize themselves with futures mechanics, leverage effects, and liquidation rules before trading, and to use the trial funds as a learning tool for responsible participation in derivatives markets.

Futures Trial Funds are now available on the CoinEx platform. Users are invited to claim their trial funds and begin their futures trading journey today.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

