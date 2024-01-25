Celebrating 8th Anniversary: UNice Launches NEW UNice New U Campaign

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading retailer of high-quality human hair wigs, UNice Hair commemorates its 8th anniversary in Jan 2024. To kick off the celebration, UNice launched the "New UNice New U" Campaign.

UNice invites everyone to partake in a groundbreaking month-long celebration, marking its 8th anniversary throughout January. As a trailblazer in democratizing the wig industry, UNice is set to revolutionize both online and offline festivities.

UNice 8th Anniversary Celebration Party

UNice is turning up the cool factor for its 8th-anniversary celebration. UNice invites all to participate in its 8th-anniversary celebration, featuring exclusive offers on its latest wigs and bundles. Explore the forefront of hair fashion while enjoying industry events such as the U Hairstyle Queen Show Online Event and the sophisticated UNice 8th Anniversary Celebration Party at UNice Hair & Salon tucked away in Inglewood, CA. Attendees have the chance to get a wig for free online, and free wig installation & styling service at UNice Hair Salon.

"Our eighth anniversary serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to achieving excellence within the wig industry," remarked Chloe Wang, Vice President of Brand Marketing at UNice.

She expressed: "Through the implementation of the 'New UNice New U' Campaign, we aspire to show what the new UNice looks like and instill inspiration among our esteemed clientele, fostering a sense of renewal in the year 2024."

She also commented on UNice's commitment, stating: "We firmly believe in the power of self-expression, and UNice will persist in helping women to articulate their individuality and improve themselves. The notion UNice slogan - 'You Can Not Be Defined' encapsulates our dedication to empowering women to break free from societal constraints."

"Moreover, we aim to express our gratitude to both our customers and partners for their steadfast support throughout this significant journey."

"Looking back in 2023, we reached many milestones. And we will look ahead with a commitment to further product innovation, giving back to the community in 2024," Chloe remarked.

The year 2023 marked a pivotal and transformative chapter for UNice, as the brand introduced revolutionary wig collections. Among these releases were the user-friendly Put On And Go Wigs and the acclaimed Bye-Bye Knots Wigs, which secured the prestigious Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards in 2023.

The UNice brand underwent a refreshing makeover in 2023. With vibrant bubblegum pink hues, new colors, fonts, a revamped website, and updated packaging, UNice embraced a fresh look.

Notably, UNice received an invitation to visit the TikTok headquarters in 2023. Offline, the brand hosted an Empowering Workshop, extending invitations to skilled hairstylists, and contributing to ongoing product improvements.

In a dedicated philanthropic effort, UNice launched the UNice Pink Love campaign in 2023. This initiative aimed to empower individuals battling cancer, aiding them in regaining confidence and rediscovering their beauty. Partnered with the EBeauty Community, UNice contributed $5,000 and donated wigs to the program.

Looking forward to 2024, UNice anticipates the much-awaited launch of its Pre-Everything wig collection. The brand remains steadfast in enhancing the overall service experience for customers. This commitment includes the launch of a new retail store in Manhattan, NY. UNice in 2024 is set to expand offline brand events and charitable initiatives.

At UNice, we hold the unwavering belief that "You cannot be defined, and neither should your style." Over the years, our commitment to this philosophy has fueled our journey as industry pioneers in the realm of human hair wigs. Embracing innovation as our guiding principle, we strive to empower individuals to express their unique identities confidently through our exceptional range of products.

