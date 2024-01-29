UNice Bye Bye Knots Wig Honored with 2023 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice is thrilled to announce that the UNice Bye-Bye Knots 7x5 Glueless Body Wave Wig won the esteemed 2023 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award. This accolade reflects the dedication to innovation, excellence, and the pursuit of beauty.

The award-winning wig, the UNice Bye-Bye Knots 7x5 Glueless Body Wave Wig, has garnered attention for its revolutionary features and outstanding performance. UNice consistently strives to push boundaries and redefine industry standards, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the beauty and hair care sector.

UNice Bye Bye Knots Wig X 2023 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award
In the words of Amanda Mitchell, the beauty editor of Refinery29: "UNice Bye-Bye Knots 7x5 Glueless Body Wave Wig is easy to wear and even easier to put on because the lace comes precut, meaning you don't have to worry about a wonky lace front hairline. For human hair wigs, these aren't going to cost your entire life savings and then some, only to fall apart after a year. Additionally, Not only does UNice have some of the fastest shipping I've ever known from a wig company (as well as one of the widest varieties of colors and styles) but they have a little something for everyone, too."

Chloe Wang, Vice President of Brand Marketing at UNice, remarked: "We are immensely honored to receive the Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Award for UNice Bye-Bye Knots 7x5 Glueless Body Wave Wig. We extend our gratitude to Refinery29 for acknowledging our efforts and to our loyal customers for their continued support. At UNice, we firmly believe that a diverse team sparks creativity and innovation, enhancing our ability to cater to the unique needs of our wide-ranging customer base."

"We actively understand our customers' needs and work with local American designers on the Stylish Program to create styles, cuts, and custom colors that are in line with popular trends in the communities we serve, such as v-part wigs, our new pre-everything wigs, and more."

Refinery29, a prominent beauty publication, annually recognizes the most groundbreaking products and brands with the Beauty Innovator Awards. The awards celebrate innovation, creativity, and the ability to make a meaningful impact on the beauty industry.

About UNice

UNice is driven by a mission to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace their authentic selves. With a premium selection of quality wigs, bundles, and closures, you cannot be defined and neither should your style. UNice's celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans offer an unmatched salon experience at any of the on-site locations. You'll leave feeling refreshed, uplifted, and most importantly, like your true self.

