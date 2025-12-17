CELEBRATING A DECADE, AUTOTECH VENTURES ADDS MIKE ABBOTT AS VENTURE PARTNER, ELEVATES SENIOR LEADERS, DOUBLES DOWN ON AI AND DEEP TECH

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotech Ventures, an early- and growth-stage venture capital firm, celebrates its 10th anniversary as one of the most active sector-focused investors in transportation, logistics and industrial systems.

Team Expansion

As part of its 10-year milestone, Autotech Ventures announces a new venture partner and key promotions within its investment and operating teams.

Mike Abbott joins Autotech Ventures as a venture partner, bringing senior engineering and investing experience to support technical diligence and portfolio growth as mobility becomes increasingly software-defined.

"Mike combines deep technical expertise with hands-on experience building and scaling software organizations at some of the most influential technology and automotive companies," said Quin Garcia, Autotech co-founder and managing director. "As we invest more heavily in AI and data-driven mobility platforms, his perspective will be invaluable to our founders and to our own investment decisions."

The firm also promoted Burak Cendek to managing director and David Le to senior operating partner. Cendek has helped lead Autotech's investments in AI, fintech, and supply chain and logistics, while Le leads the firm's portfolio success efforts, supporting startups at every stage of their journey and helping oversee fund operations.

"Burak and David are core to our culture and our results," said Alexei Andreev, Autotech co-founder and managing director. "They've opened new doors, brought fresh perspectives and are deeply trusted by our portfolio companies, colleagues and investors. Their promotions reflect the impact they've already had and the leadership we expect in the decade ahead."

10 Years of Success

Founded in 2015, Autotech Ventures manages nearly $600 million and has invested in more than 60 companies across autonomous systems, electrification, connectivity, supply chain and logistics, auto commerce and AI. Its portfolio includes notable names such as Lyft, SpotHero, Outdoorsy, indie Semiconductor, Volta Charging (acq. by Shell), Frontier Car Group (acq. by Naspers) and XNOR.AI (acq. by Apple), along with fast-growing startups like Hayden AI, GenLogs, Yendo and Bumper.

Recognized by PitchBook, CB Insights and Time, the firm's close relationships with global OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, dealerships, insurance providers and logistics operators help founders commercialize quickly and scale in one of the world's largest industries.

"When we founded Autotech a decade ago, we believed the tech and transport sectors were on a collision course," said Garcia. "That convergence has created new categories in mobility, but there remains enormous pain in the system, like vehicle crashes, congestion, brittle supply chains, pollution and evolving propulsion systems. The next decade is about solving problems at scale with software, AI, autonomy and robotics."

Looking ahead, the firm is leaning into what it describes as the "next frontier" in ground transportation: agentic AI, physical robotics and supply chain intelligence.

"Venture capital is the money of innovation, and the best returns come from riding real waves of disruption," Andreev said. "Today, that wave is AI, agentic AI for dealerships, supply chains, and factory floors; robotics and 'physical AI' that step out of the lab and onto loading docks and production lines; and tools that give enterprises real visibility into complex, fragmented supply chains. Our job is to find these inflection points early and help founders build durable businesses around them."

Over the next 10 years, Autotech will expand its geographic reach, invest in developing deeper AI capabilities and grow its network of founders, strategic partners and limited partners.

For more information about Autotech Ventures, visit www.autotechvc.com .

SOURCE Autotech Ventures