Celebrating a Decade of Innovation and Excellence at NovoTech Patent Firm

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, NovoTech Patent Firm proudly marked its 10-year anniversary—a decade dedicated to protecting innovation and empowering inventors worldwide.

From our humble beginnings to becoming a trusted partner for both global corporations and dynamic startups, our journey has been fueled by passion and expertise. Over the past ten years, we've:

Handled approximately 3,700 patent applications

Collaborated with nearly 5,000 inventors

These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and client success.

Our impact extends beyond client work. This year, we also celebrate another achievement: the appointment of our founder, Mr. Babak Akhlaghi, as the permanent Adjunct Professor for Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland, College Park. Additionally, this year marks nearly a decade since Mr. Akhlaghi began co-authoring the Patent Applications Handbook, published by West Publications under its Clark Boardman Division, a resource that continues to evolve and guide practitioners in the field.

To our incredible team, clients, and partners—thank you for being part of this journey. Here's to the next decade of innovation, growth, and success!

About NovoTech Patent Firm

NovoTech Patent Firm specializes in strategic patent services for breakthrough technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Backed by a team of seasoned patent attorneys, the firm is committed to safeguarding clients' innovations and transforming them into valuable business assets.

For more information, visit www.NovoTechIP.com.

