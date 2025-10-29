Celebrating a Decade of Innovation and Excellence at NovoTech Patent Firm

News provided by

NovoTech Patent Firm

Oct 29, 2025, 08:31 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, NovoTech Patent Firm proudly marked its 10-year anniversary—a decade dedicated to protecting innovation and empowering inventors worldwide.

From our humble beginnings to becoming a trusted partner for both global corporations and dynamic startups, our journey has been fueled by passion and expertise. Over the past ten years, we've:

Continue Reading
Celebrating a decade of protecting ideas and empowering inventors. Here's to the next chapter!
Celebrating a decade of protecting ideas and empowering inventors. Here's to the next chapter!

  • Handled approximately 3,700 patent applications
  • Collaborated with nearly 5,000 inventors

These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and client success.

Our impact extends beyond client work. This year, we also celebrate another achievement: the appointment of our founder, Mr. Babak Akhlaghi, as the permanent Adjunct Professor for Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland, College Park. Additionally, this year marks nearly a decade since Mr. Akhlaghi began co-authoring the Patent Applications Handbook, published by West Publications under its Clark Boardman Division, a resource that continues to evolve and guide practitioners in the field.

To our incredible team, clients, and partners—thank you for being part of this journey. Here's to the next decade of innovation, growth, and success!

About NovoTech Patent Firm

NovoTech Patent Firm specializes in strategic patent services for breakthrough technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Backed by a team of seasoned patent attorneys, the firm is committed to safeguarding clients' innovations and transforming them into valuable business assets.

For more information, visit www.NovoTechIP.com.

Babak Akhlaghi can be reached at:
NovoTech Patent Firm
1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 1025
Washington, DC 20006
Phone: 202-559-9159
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NovoTech Patent Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NovoTech Patent Firm Supports Clients and Explores Emerging Innovations at CES 2025

NovoTech Patent Firm Supports Clients and Explores Emerging Innovations at CES 2025

This year's CES 2025 provided a dynamic platform for trailblazing technologies and industry leaders across a variety of sectors. Among the innovators ...
NovoTech Patent Firm Hosts NC State Engineering Students for Career Exploration Event

NovoTech Patent Firm Hosts NC State Engineering Students for Career Exploration Event

NovoTech Patent Firm proudly welcomed engineering students from NC State University this fall for an insightful event aimed at exploring career...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics