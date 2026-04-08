Celebrating America 250 with Prayer & God's Word

Turning Point Ministries with David Jeremiah Joins America Reads the Bible

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point with David Jeremiah is proud to be participating in America Reads the Bible this April.

As our nation enters its 250th anniversary, it is only fitting that part of that celebration include a public reading of the Bible. Many of the families that first endeavored to make America their home came here seeking freedom from religious persecution. And when the Founding Fathers sat down to create the governing documents for the fledgling nation, they based the principles on Judeo-Christian values.

This April, join Turning Point Ministries and America Reads

There will be many celebrations this summer to commemorate the founding of the United States, and it is fitting to honor the men and women from every generation that worked to protect and preserve this amazing country. But the single greatest thing we can do for America is to stay grounded in the Word of God. We can also continue to pray for our nation and leaders.

From April 18-25, over 475 leaders from all spheres of influence will come together in Washington, DC for a public reading of the Bible from Genesis 1:1 to Revelation 22:21. Hosted at the Museum of the Bible, the week-long event will also be live-streamed by Great American Pure Flix.

Many of the men and women who shaped America considered it their duty to integrate biblical principles with righteous governing. "The issues that leaders face today are rarely clear-cut and require careful discernment. If we want to be a godly influence, then we must be in His Word and on our knees praying for our nation and its leaders," said Dr. David Jeremiah, Founder and Host of Turning Point with David Jeremiah.

This April, join Turning Point Ministries and America Reads the Bible for this special, spiritual celebration of our nation's founding, and pray for a lasting renewal that can only come from God's Word.

About Turning Point with David Jeremiah

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries