Make this Christmas different by taking time to enjoy the true meaning for the season. Let that experience impact not just the holidays but every day. Allow Turning Point to help you have a Christmas Beyond Belief with all they have to offer.

This holiday season Turning Point Ministries is releasing the following Christmas-related programming, content and resources:

Why the Nativity? on Great American Media

On Christmas Eve Dr. Jeremiah's thought-provoking feature length docudrama about the birth of Christ will be aired on the Great America Family channel. It will also be available on the GAM streaming platform PureFlix.

This season embark on the powerful devotional journey, 25 Days to a Christmas Beyond Belief . Joined by his family and friends, Dr. Jeremiah challenges and encourages you to worship God more deeply and share the joy of Jesus, showing that He is the Reason for living , not just for the season.

Returning for a second year, Reach the World Day is an evangelistic outreach aimed at reaching billions with the hope of the Gospel through the Christmas message. This year Reach the World Day occurred on December 13. A detailed report of the outreach is available at DavidJeremiah.org.

Returning for its fifth season, the Home for Christmas Channel is Turning Point's free holiday streaming program that is your source for melodious music, joyful carols, captivating pageants, heartwarming laughter, meaningful Scripture and enlightening Bible teachings for the entire family. The Home for Christmas Channel is available across all digital platforms with thousands of hours of family-friendly entertainment. These complimentary resources can be enjoyed whenever you want to add a touch of Christmas.

Originally released in 2023, Season of Joy is Dr. Jeremiah's Christmas devotional that has become a fast favorite with families and individuals for its beautifully crafted content. This year join special guests Ann Voskamp, Ruth Chou Simons, and TaRanda Greene, along with Grace Anne Baker, as they explore the true meaning of each season beyond decorations and gifts.

David Jeremiah's Christmas series will air throughout December. These past and present Christmas messages and specials like Make the Season Bright from Dr. Jeremiah's 40+ years of ministry will air during Turning Point's regular broadcast times (find all broadcast airings with our Station Locator ) .

Now in16 languages, Why the Nativity? will be available in English and 15 additional languages at WhytheNativity.org, on the TurningPoint+ App and will air on Turning Point's regular weekend broadcasts during the month of December (find all broadcast airings with our Station Locator ) .

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With over forty years of ministry, his teaching has led to the creation of programming such as ProphecyExplained, BibleStrong.org, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, Why the Nativity?, PerhapsToday, and The Coming Golden Age to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

